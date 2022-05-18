The big blue bus with a leaping mustang for a mascot never fails to elicit a squeal from this reporter:“Bustang!”
Now I get to say it more often, because I see it more often: There is not only a stop every day in Telluride on the Durango-to-Grand-Junction route of CDOT’s Bustang Outrider service, but Monday-through-Friday service has been added from Telluride to Grand Junction.
“The Telluride bus is being utilized, but we could see more ridership,” said Jeff Prillwitz, project manager for Bustang’s Outrider (so named because it operates statewide, outside the urban corridor). “It’s been a little slow picking up from Covid, and all that. Both the Durango-to-Grand Junction and Telluride-to-Grand Junction routes are lagging a little behind” rider-numbers compared to CDOT’s other bus services.
Nevertheless, “the trend is upward,” Prillwitz added. Ridership between Grand Junction and Denver is up more than 135 percent, he said, “from what it was pre-COVID.”
And there have been additions: Both the Durango-to-GJ, and the Telluride-to-GJ, routes now stop at Grand Junction Airport.
A new daily service has just been added, connecting Bayfield to the Durango-to-GJ route.
“Another route we’re looking at down that way is Pagosa Springs to Durango,” Prillwitz said.
An additional route between Montrose and Gunnison, with a stop at Crested Butte, is planned for later this year, once lane closures on U.S. 50, due to construction work between Montrose and Gunnison, come to an end.
“Everything is on the table” when it comes to growing the bus service statewide, said Bob Wilson, CDOT’s communications manager. “Since day one of Bustang, we’ve started a little smaller, and kept expanding. We’re going to add a Montrose-to-Gunnison service. We’ll wait until the work through Little Blue Canyon is finished. Slowly but surely, we keep expanding.”
One expansion not to look for, though, is CDOT service to Ouray. “I recently heard people in Ouray are looking for bus service; they realize it probably won’t work for Bustang Outrider,” Prillwitz said. “Looping off from Ridgway to drive to Ouray — out and back — would take up so much time,” such a diversion wouldn’t make sense.
Bustang is expanding on the Front Range, as well: a new route, called Pegasus, opens Memorial Day weekend.
“We’re utilizing high-capacity vans” for Pegasus, Prillwitz said. “Our buses are too big to fit into the express lanes,” but vans are not. The aim is to offer riders every possible edge against delays in I-70 traffic (which can be interminable).
“We anticipate Pegasus will be a popular addition,” Wilson said. “It starts next Friday, May 27,” and will run roughly hourly “on weekends, primarily,” for summer visitors and Front Range residents heading back-and-forth from Union Station, in downtown Denver, where the service originates, into the high country.
“We anticipate Pegasus will eventually expand further west along I-70, to Eagle Valley, or even to Gypsum,” Wilson said. “Once the construction project on Floyd Hill,” outside Denver, begins later this year, “We’ll expand Pegasus even further, and really go full bore.”
To see Bustang, Bustang Outrider (offering statewide connections) and Pegasus routes, schedules and connections, visit ridebustang.com. Service alerts are available on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @RideBustang.
