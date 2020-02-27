The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office will begin a remodel of their offices in Ilium next month. Aside from small maintenance projects, there have been no major improvements to the Ilium facility since it opened in 1997.
Construction plans, finalized earlier this month, will create a more comfortable and professional workspace for the 40 full-time employees, two full-time juvenile services workers and two CORE co-responders (officers and behavioral health clinicians who respond to mental health calls).
“It’s been three-and-a-half years since we started talking about this project, so it’s great to finally move forward with actual plans,” said Jennifer Dinsmore, Sheriff’s Office chief administrative officer.
The total cost of the project is projected to be around $1 million. Dinsmore said the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) awarded the Sheriff’s Office $500,000 for the project, along with $30,000 contributions from the towns of Mountain Village and Telluride.
Two years ago, plans for the expansion of the Ilium facility focused on an extensive remodel that included a 4,980-square-foot addition to the west side of the building, which would have increased the total square footage of that facility to 18,450. But two design-build bids came in way over budget.
“Those bids for the original expansion ended up being too high,” Dinsmore said. “It wasn’t a responsible use of tax-payer money to pay such a high cost per square foot for evidence storage and additional training rooms and an emergency operations center.”
The original remodel plans for the Ilium building would still have been confining, given the amount of space required for evidence storage.
“With the recent homicide cases in Norwood, for example, there’s just a tremendous amount of evidence that we have to process and keep for many years,” Sheriff Bill Masters said. “So we need space to store all that evidence properly.”
Charles Cunniffe Architects out of Aspen and Jaynes Construction of Durango were selected to complete a less extensive redesign of the Ilium facility, along with new construction of a 6,000-square-foot annex in Norwood, which will be built on the empty lot adjacent to the county-owned Glockson Building on Summit Street.
“We’re no longer expanding our evidence storage in Ilium. We’re moving it to Norwood, where there will be more space,” Dinsmore said.
There are currently rooms at the Ilium facility that have multiple uses; the emergency manager’s office, for example, is also the conference room, which is also a suspect and victim interview room.
“We really need to separate those,” Dinsmore said. “We also need a larger deputy workspace because right now we have deputies working in a small 12-by-15-foot room.”
The new design plans turn the existing evidence room into an expanded deputy workspace, create additional offices for the emergency manager, juvenile services and co-responders, and include space for a new inmate hearing room. The only expansion of space will be the 300 square feet added to the north of the sally port that will include a new Intoxilyzer room, where DUI testing is performed and for storage of inmate property and temporary evidence.
“We’re also adding a true kitchen area and break room,” Dinsmore said. “And we still have room for our search and rescue team to have their meetings.”
Plans also include construction of an additional protective custody cell.
“A softer kind of cell meant for someone who may have to be in isolation due to some other reason besides behavior,” Masters explained. “Maybe they’re ill — either mentally or physically — and we want to put them in a comfortable spot but one that’s away from everybody else.”
Comprehensive cosmetic upgrades will be made to the exterior of the Ilium facility, including a much more welcoming entrance to the building. A new retaining wall will be constructed along the road and road parking will be expanded and made officially legal. There will also be a set of stairs installed on the exterior of the building from the patrol level to the main level.
Work on the upstairs remodel will begin in mid-March and continue through November, concurrent with Norwood construction. The downstairs remodel will begin in November. All construction should be complete by the end of January 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.