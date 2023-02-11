The high school students who are staging the Student AIDS Benefit Fashion Show seem to be channeling Oscar Wilde, who famously said “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” Such is their grasp of the challenge of eradicating HIV/AIDS, a virus of pandemic proportions, and one that connects the multitudes of selfless volunteers, educators, humanitarians and scientists that remain steadfast in their work. The student fashion show is Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. at the Michael D. Palm Theatre.
The Wilde-esque theme for this year’s show — “Without darkness, we never see the stars” — arose from the creative team’s visit last summer to Denver to meet the beneficiaries of the Telluride AIDS Benefit (TAB). Among them were co-directors Owen Doyle, Ava Osborne and Taylor Carlson and others, who saw first-hand, the work being done in Denver’s poorest neighborhoods to support those living with HIV/AIDS. The experience was impactful.
“Earlier this summer we got a chance to go and visit all of our beneficiaries in Denver,” Telluride High School senior Doyle explained. “It was incredible to see just how far TAB really reached and how the connections and bonds we formed hold us together in such a kind and supportive community. We took this idea of far-reaching connections and thought of it as a constellation with this organization and all of our beneficiaries being stars all connected with a common goal, and although we are dealing with sometimes difficult or dark subject matter, we spread light and positivity. So our theme this year was based on space, stars and constellations and our motto was ‘Without darkness we never see the stars.’”
HIV in communities around the world is nothing if not persistent. THS senior Ava Osborne said keeping awareness high among youth is of utmost importance.
“I think that older generations saw the majority of the horrors of HIV and AIDS and young people were not as exposed because of all the advancements we’ve had in medication, which is wonderful, but a million people every year are still getting diagnosed and everyone needs help fight to shrink this number,” Osborne said.
TAB Executive Director, Jessica Galbo, said that young people are less likely to “attach stigma to HIV,” a stigma that keeps many people from getting tested. That, she said, makes the youth contingent valuable allies.
“They show their peers and adults alike that there is nothing to be afraid of and like most stigma, education melts these prejudices away,” Galbo said. “Telluride High School and Mountain School students understand this completely, they are incredibly compassionate and intelligent and so excited to work hard to help others. There is a great culture of philanthropy among the students in Telluride, we are very lucky.”
Co-director Taylor Carlson is also a senior and, like Doyle and Osborne, has been volunteering for three years. Last summer’s trip to Denver was as impactful for her as it was for everyone in the group, and the experience served to cement her commitment to raise funds for those who need it most.
“It truly is an amazing thing to be a part of, as it brings so many different people together to make a positive impact,” Carlson said. “The work we do through TAB is really impactful and extends way further than just educating our community. These trips (to Denver and Grand Junction) always put things into perspective and make me so grateful to have the opportunity to help others. The work we do directly improves and saves lives, which at the end of the day is the most fulfilling thing. There really is something special in a student directed nonprofit where students are empowered and have the opportunity to make a difference.”
The show is a massive undertaking involving 80 students in grades 10 through 12, a creative team of 11, with numerous others pitching in on artwork, show lighting and stage management and helping with the set. THS teacher Jessica Heady has been involved with the show for 13 years, having first worked under the show’s originator, Sandy McLaughlin. Since McLaughlin’s retirement, Heady is now the students’ guiding light. Heady said the energy that exudes from her young charges is invigorating.
“Young people offer a constant stream of inspiration, delight and hope and the energy generated by our work together becomes synergistic and expansive,” Heady said. “I feel quite fortunate to observe and support their creativity and motivation. In my experience, kids are just waiting for opportunities to do good things together and have fun, and the TAB Student Show is a great place for them to flourish.”
Galbo said that students who give of their time, energy and compassion to TAB often remain committed to advocacy and its ancillary needs.
“One of the most inspiring parts of watching the students engage with TAB as interns on different aspects of the fashion show, and with the student HIV awareness summer projects, is how the experience can impact their future plans,” Galbo said. “We have graduates come back every year and tell us how TAB inspired their career paths or engagement on college campuses in areas such as public health, LGBTQ+ issues, advocacy, fashion, nonprofit work, finance and more. To students pre-show I would point out how powerful they are, and how much they can accomplish when they work together with their peers — not just their friends — to serve others. This is a valuable life lesson, we can accomplish more when we collaborate and have the willingness to work with people we maybe don't hang out with. A common goal can unite people from very different backgrounds and remove prejudices and judgement we maybe didn't even know we had.”
Galbo noted that not only does the student show set the stage for TAB’s Fashion Week, including the Gala Fashion Show (Feb. 23-25), but that many of TAB’s patrons purchase tickets for both shows.
“The TAB Student Fashion Show captures the essence of how young people can be both fun and serious,” Galbo said. “It shows how incredibly capable young people are to understand complex issues like HIV and become compassionate allies, all while accomplishing months of grueling hard work. They create, produce and star in their own show to benefit those in need, which truly illustrates that we can all be very hopeful about the next generation.”
The community, as a whole, ardently supports the students’ efforts. This year’s show features 23 lines with donors that include THMS Booster Club, Second Chance Thrift Store, Create Club, Fuel, Two Skirts, Society, Sublime, Rustler/Crossbow, Mountainfilm, Telluride Rotary Club and Telluride Trappings and Toggery, among other local and student donations and creations.
The Student AIDS Benefit Fashion Show is Thursday and Friday at the Palm Theatre. Doors at 5:30 p.m. and show at 6 p.m. Tickets and more information about TAB can be found at tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
