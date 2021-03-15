Governor Jared Polis announced this afternoon that, as a result of supply increases and successful distribution, the state will commence Phase 1B.4 two days ahead of schedule on Friday, according to a San Miguel County news release. The addition of Phase 1B.4 will make about half of the state’s population eligible for the vaccine, Polis said.
This final phase of vaccine administration in advance of the general public includes people 50 yeas of age and older; student-facing higher education employees; and frontline essential workforce, including food and restaurant services, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit and specialized transportation, public health, human service workers, faith leaders, direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness, journalists, continuity of local government, and continuation of operations for state government.
Additionally, this phase will include continuity of local and state government and adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial and residents ages 16-49 with one high risk condition, including currently receiving treatment or treated within the last month for cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes mellitus, Down syndrome, specific heart conditions (heart failure, cardiomyopathies or coronary artery disease, and severe valvular/congenital heart disease), obesity (BMI > 30 kb/m2), sickle cell disease, solid organ transplant, individuals with disabilities who require direct care in their home, and people with disabilities that prevent them from wearing a mask.
“We expect that every Coloradan will be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April,” Polis said in Friday's press conference. “We now have the tools we need, the people power, infrastructure and scale. We’re ready to vaccinate more Coloradans faster than ever before; we simply need the vaccine and the good news from Washington is the vaccine is coming.”
The state has vaccinated 76 percent of the population 70 years of age and older, 63 percent of those 65-69, and 90 percent of those working in child care and education.
San Miguel County Public Health has begun scheduling residents eligible for Phase 1B.4. No matter your eligibility group, in order to ensure you are contacted for a vaccine when eligible, visit the county COVID-19 website to complete the vaccine interest form at bit.ly/smcvaccine. Public health will reach out to eligible residents as soon as supply allows.
For any questions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment vaccine hotline can be reached 24 hours per day, seven days per week at 1-877-COVAX-CO or 1-877-268-2926. San Miguel County public health is also available via email at publichealth@sanmiguelcountyco.gov or on social media @smcpublichealth.
With vaccine supply projected to increase in the coming months, eligibility is expected to expand by May 1. Face coverings, hand washing and limiting group size continue to be an important avenue to a less restrictive summer.
"I think the next two or three months could go in one of two directions," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, in a recent interview with National Public Radio. "If things open up, if we're not really cautious, we could end up with a post-spring break surge the way we saw a post-Christmas surge. We could see much more disease. We could see much more death."
The recent climb in the number of new cases of COVID-19 across the United States has reinforced the need for precautionary behavior and personal accountability. Pandemic fatigue and loosening restrictions could prompt another surge this spring.
New variants are circulating nationwide amongst already high weekly case counts throughout the country, the CDC director warned that progress may be stalling as cases have increased 3.2 percent within the United States and deaths due to COVID-19 have increased 2.2 percent week over week.
Colorado continues to reduce disease incidence. If Colorado remains on the current trajectory, statewide hospital demand and infection prevalence will continue to decline. Infection prevalence will be comparable to last summer by as early as late April. According to current state modeling, if restrictions are lifted significantly now, cases are likely to increase drastically. The data supports a safe reduction in restrictions as early as mid-April.
“With support from increased vaccine supply and clinics, if we can stick to our pods or households, wear masks and follow the five commitments, we could be in a really good place by summer,” said county public health director Grace Franklin. “The nature of our population in the spring months with decreased tourism puts San Miguel County in a good place to continue the downward trajectory, if diligent practices remain in place.”
Last week, President Joe Biden announced an accelerated plan for COVID-19 vaccine rollout with a goal for all adults to be eligible for a vaccine on May 1. According to recent phasing, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment projects that the state is on track to open vaccine eligibility to the general public by mid-April. San Miguel County is prepared to scale up vaccine clinics as soon as supplies and phasing allows.
Biden said that by Independence Day, "there's a good chance you'll be able to get together and have a cookout or a BBQ in your backyard."
With continued diligence, the July 4 timeline applies to smaller gatherings in backyards rather than parades and fireworks shows. This timeline is only achievable with cooperation from all in continuing to wear face coverings, maintaining physical distance and following federal guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus in the coming months, according to a county news release.
Public health confirmed and announced eight new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received March 9-11. Of these cases, six are confirmed as residents. All actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. As of Friday, there have been 839 total COVID cases among residents, including seven active cases.
