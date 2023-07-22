'Filling the musical void'

For every superstar act that swoops in and out of Town Park for a one-night-only performance — such as this year’s Bluegrass closers, Allison Krauss and Robert Plant — there are dozens of talented musicians just trying to stay in Telluride.
That’s where the Augment Music Project comes in. “We’re very fortunate to have the quality of musicians living here that we do — and one of our goals is to keep them here,” board member Don Berman said.
The brain child of local musician Alex Paul, of the band Birds of Play, ‘Augment’ is intended to do exactly what its title suggests: add options for local musicians when it comes to where they play, what projects they can pursue, and how much they get paid (which can help a lot, considering how often buskers perform free of charge, just for the exposure).
In addition to founder Paul, the local nonprofit’s board includes Tom Nading, of the Telluride Music Company; singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson; and Berman, who refers to himself drily as “The one without talent.”
Berman’s musical talent may be debatable, but his drive to help local musicians is undeniable. “I know a lot of musicians in town Augment has helped,” he said. “At least 30, conservatively, either through live- performances or grants.”
The grants, administered through partner organization Telluride Arts in the amount of up to $2,000 each, allow artists to pay for “studio time, instruments, equipment,” and more, Berman explained. In return for the financial support, “These musicians have to give back. They have a year to give back” to the community.
Founded in 2020, “We did not have the pandemic in mind in our business plan,” Berman said. Yet Augment pivoted swiftly to assist: “We put a stage up on Main Street, so people could hear amplified music on Friday and Saturday nights, when restaurant bars were stuggling to survive. People were crowding around the stage with smiles on their faces.”
Since then, “We’ve seen a greater, wider need in the community” for local music. (A case in point is the Transfer Warehouse, a reliable setting for local musicians and the community to gather under the open sky, which is currently closed for reconstruction.) Augment’s reponse has been to sponsor “opportunistic live shows,” as Berman put it, “in places where we can enhance the vibe. This is our second year hosting live music at the Telluride Farmers Market,” for example.
A free concert coming up in Elks Park Tuesday night brings big sounds by a beloved Telluride outfit to a small space, when Joint Point will perform from 6-8 p.m. Imagine a quintessential, local-music coming-together and Joint Point has probably been the headliner: the band was selected to perform at Community Night in the Sheridan Opera House at the end of ski season; recently played the popular Electric Luau in Mountain Lodge; and performed at the Independence Day Concert — perhaps this town’s most-cherished (and certainly its most rambunctious) communal holiday — in Town Park on July 4. Two more Augment-sponsored, community-night concerts are coming up in August, when Lavalanche will perform, and in September.
“There’s always a tip jar” at Augment-sponsored concerts, Berman said, but the good news is, “we’re paying the bands at these types of events.”
In return, music-lovers are paying it forward: “We’ve had some very generous donations in the few years we’ve been around,” Berman said (to make a donation, visit telluridearts.org).
“Oh, man — we are unbelievably grateful to these guys (at Augment) for getting this started,” said Stuart Sundell-Nordlin, Joint Point’s co-founder and lead guitarist. “In Telluride in particular, we’ve lost a lot of venues over the past few years, so a program focused on restoring them is a glorious thing. The Transfer Warehouse was in use last summer, and we don’t have it this year. It’s just the latest hit. These guys from Augment stepped in with funding, and found some other places for us to play. We can’t thank them enough. We appreciate it so much.”
Joint Point offers a free Community Night concert, sponsored by Augment Music Project at Elks Park, on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
