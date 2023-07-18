Para leer en español en la página desplácese hacia abajo.
Nowadays Claire Beard, David Sussman and Ximena Rebolledo León are seasoned and valued members of area nonprofit boards.
Each emphasizes the immense satisfaction their roles have brought them.
Said Sussman simply, “It’s the most important thing I have done.”
Talk about their earliest days as board members, though, and they mention feelings of nervousness and uncertainty, small and fleeting but real.
“The Palm is great and they always make everything feel easy and welcoming, but that first meeting was still a little daunting,” Beard said, who serves on the Palm Arts board.
A longtime Telluride Adaptive Sports Program board member, and now the board’s president, Sussman laughingly recalled that he “ran out to buy Robert’s Rules of Order” (the classic manual on meeting procedure) and then added on a more serious note, “I was nervous.”
Rebolledo León serves on the boards of the Telluride Foundation, San Juan Family Wellness and Telluride Mountain Club. She remembered spending “several hours researching” what serving on a nonprofit board entailed and “feeling even more confused after reading the literature out there.”
“I was clueless,” she said.
This highly accomplished trio are not alone and recognition of that has sparked a collaboration between the Telluride Foundation and Wilkinson Public Library on a workshop that aims to demystify the role of nonprofit board members.
The event, titled “Why and What to Expect from Serving on a Nonprofit Board,” takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5-7 p.m. in the library’s program room.
Organizers said they are hoping to reach those who have an interest in serving on a nonprofit board or who have been asked to serve, but are hesitating because they are not sure of the responsibilities of such a role.
A hybrid meeting, participants can attend in-person or via Zoom.
The event will also be bilingual, in Spanish and English, and food and child care will be provided.
Claudia Garcia Curzio, Latinx outreach specialist at the Wilkinson Public Library who also serves on a number of local boards; Kathleen Morgan, an English-language instructor through Bright Futures with extensive experience working for and with nonprofits; and April Montgomery, vice president of programs at the Telluride Foundation, are facilitating the workshop.
Antonio Rodriguez will provide interpretation.
According to a Telluride Foundation press release, participants can expect to learn the basics of nonprofit boards, including what board members are expected to do, their responsibilities and how boards typically function.
There will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions, as well as hear from current board members.
Organizers noted that providing the event in Spanish and English is very much intentional as more and more area nonprofits seek to diversify their boards.
“Our community demographics have changed in the last 20 years and our boards need to be reflective of our current community members,” Garcia Curzio explained. “I serve on many boards in Telluride and hope that I’m creating a pathway for more immigrant community members to feel comfortable serving on boards.”
Added Morgan, “A number of advanced-level English-language learners asked questions about nonprofits and serving on boards during class. This training came out of a mutual desire to empower, inform and support immigrants serving on nonprofits in our community.”
Montgomery stressed the value of service.
“There are many benefits from serving on a board,” she said. “We hope this workshop will encourage new people to consider giving back to their community through board service.”
For more information or to RSVP for the workshop, contact April Montgomery at 970-728-8717 or april@telluridefoundation.org or Claudia Garcia at 970-728-4519 ext. 134 or cgarcia@telluridelibrary.org. If you plan to attend via Zoom, register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtcOugrDwvH9TueHeCH3CQ5piLYaJqvmlj#/registration.
Para leer in español:
Hoy en día, Claire Beard, David Sussman y Ximena Rebolledo León son miembros con ampliaexperiencia y muyapreciadosde las juntas sin fines de lucro del área.
Cada uno enfatiza la inmensasatisfacción que les ha brindadosupapel.
“Es lo másimportante que he hecho”, dijo Sussman simplemente.
Sin embargo,hablan de sus primeros días comomiembros de la junta y mencionansentimientos de nerviosismo e incertidumbre, pequeños y fugacesperoreales.
“The Palm es excelente y siemprehacen que todo se sientafácil y acogedor, peroesaprimerareuniónaúnfue un poco desalentadora”, dijo Beard, quien forma parte de la junta de Palm Arts.
Miembro de la junta del Programa de DeportesAdaptados de Telluride desdehacemuchotiempo, y ahorapresidente de la junta, Sussman recordó entre risas que “saliócorriendo a comprar las Reglas de Orden de Robert" (el manual clásicosobreelprocedimiento de las reuniones) y luego agregóenuna nota másseria: “Estaba nervioso.”
Rebolledo León es miembro de las juntas directivas de Telluride Foundation, San Juan Family Wellness yTelluride Mountain Club. Recordópasando “varias horas investigando” lo que implicabaservirenuna junta sin fines de lucro y “sentirseaúnmásconfundidadespués de leer la literature”.
“Estaba despistada”, dijo.
Este tríoaltamentecapacitado no está solo y elreconocimiento de eso ha provocadounacolaboración entre la Fundación Telluride y la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson en un taller que tienecomoobjetivodesmitificarelpapel de losmiembros de la junta sin fines de lucro.
El evento, titulado PorQué y QuéEsperar de Servirenuna Junta Sin Fines de Lucro, se lleva a caboel martes 1 de agosto de 5 a 7 p.m. en la sala de programas de la biblioteca.
Los organizadoresdijeron que esperanlosparticipantespuedenesperaraprenderlosconceptosbásicos de las juntas sin fines de lucro, porejemplo, lo que se espera que haganlosmiembros de la junta, sus responsabilidades y cómosuelenfuncionar las juntas.
Una reuniónhíbrida, losparticipantespuedenasistiren persona o a traves de Zoom.
También, eleventoserábilingüe, enespañol e inglés, y se proporcionará comida y cuidado de niños.
Claudia García Curzio, especialista de alcance de Latino de la biblioteca que también forma parte de variasjuntas locales; Kathleen Morgan, instructora de idiomainglés a través de Bright Futures con ampliaexperienciatrabajando para y con organizaciones sin fines de lucro; y April Montgomery, vicepresidenta de programas de la Fundación de Telluride, estánfacilitandoel taller.
Antonio Rodríguez proporcionaráinterpretación.
Según un comunicado de prensa de la Fundación Telluride, losparticipantespuedenesperaraprenderlosconceptosbásicos de las juntas sin fines de lucro, incluido lo que se espera que haganlosmiembros de la junta, sus responsabilidades y cómofuncionannormalmente las juntas.
Habráunaoportunidad para que losparticipanteshaganpreguntas, asícomoescuchar a las personas que actualmente son miembros de la junta.
Los organizadoresseñalaron que proporcionareleventoenespañol e inglés es muyintencionalya que cadavezmásorganizaciones sin fines de lucro del áreabuscandiversificar sus directorios.
“Nuestra demografía de la comunidad ha cambiadoenlosúltimos 20 años, y nuestras juntas debenreflejar a nuestrosmiembrosactuales de la comunidad”, explicó García Curzio. “Sirvo enmuchas juntas en Telluride y esperoestarcreando un camino para que másmiembros de la comunidadinmigrante se sientancómodossirviendoen las juntas”.
Morgan agregó: “Variosestudiantes de inglés de nivelavanzadohicieronpreguntassobreorganizaciones sin fines de lucro y serviren juntas durante la clase. Esta capacitaciónsurgió de un deseomutuo de empoderar, informar y apoyar a losinmigrantes que sirvenenorganizaciones sin fines de lucroennuestracomunidad”.
Montgomery enfatizóel valor del servicio.
“Hay muchosbeneficios de servirenuna junta”, dijo. “Esperamos que este taller anime a nuevas personas a considerarretribuir a sucomunidad a través del servicio de la junta”.
Para obtenermásinformación o para confirmarsuasistencia al taller, comuníquese con April Montgomery al 970-728-8717 o april@telluridefoundation.org o Claudia García al 970-728-4519 ext. 134 o cgarcia@telluridelibrary.org. Si planeaasistir a traves de Zoom, deberegistrarseen https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtcOugrDwvH9TueHeCH3CQ5piLYaJqvmlj#/registration.
