Ragan Adams, the Colorado State University Extension veterinarian, recently passed along a warning from the FDA and the state’s Department of Agriculture to horse owners: don’t feed your animals alfalfa cubes by a brand called Top of the Rockies without checking the label first.
The one-inch cubes, from Colorado producer Manzanola Feeds, are packaged in 50-pound bags bearing lot codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522 and 111622 (the codes correspond to the month, day and year of manufacture).
“The FDA is aware of at least 98 horses in Colorado, New Mexico, Louisiana and Texas who showed neurologic symptoms” after ingesting the cubes, “and is working with state authorities to learn more,” a release said. “At least 45 of these horses have died or were euthanized due to declining health. At this time, it appears that Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes was the only common food source among all of the cases.”
“If you have these date codes…or you can’t be sure of (the) date-lot code of the products you have, don’t feed them to your horses or any other animals,” a recall notice from Manzanola states. Feeding them to other animals would not be out of the question: the company’s website says its alfalfa cubes and pellets are suitable for “small animals like rabbits (and) guinea pigs, as well as other animals like goats, deer and cows.”
The recalled product was distributed directly not only in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas, but in neighboring Kansas and Oklahoma, as well as other states
“Further distribution may be possible, so it is important to check if you have this product,” Manzanola’s release reads.
Reached by phone earlier this week, employees at Montrose feed suppliers Murdoch’s and Producers Co-Op said they do not sell Top of the Rockies’ alfalfa cubes (Manzanola lists just one company on the Western Slope, Big R of Cortez, on the “Where to Buy” section of its website.)
“In our area, a lot of people are more interested in native-grass hay than they are in alfalfa, which can be too rich if a horse eats too much,” said Yvette Henson, the director of CSU’s San Miguel Basin extension. “These are the sorts of questions we often get. ‘What can I plant besides alfalfa? What’s a native-grass mix that I can plant, or where can I find grass hay?’” Anyone who comes into contact with the alfalfa cubes in question should understand how to dispose of them safely. Learn more about the recall at tinyurl.com/nc87aash.
AVIAN FLU UPDATE
In the same missive distributed earlier this week to CSU extension offices, Dr. Ragan warned that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, better known as avian flu, “is still with us across the country and in Colorado” and that “wild geese and raptors are being hit hard.”
The latest outbreak took place earlier this month on a commercial game farm in Prowers County, in southeastern Colorado. The good news is, “We haven’t had avian flu in San Miguel County that I know of, and I’m pretty sure I would be aware,” Yvette Henson said. She recommends following the USDA’s “Defend the Flock” advice, at tinyurl.com/3fhnrdak, for keeping poultry safe from disease.
On the subject of another sort of animal safety — keeping them protected from the elements in the chill season — Dr. Ragan recommended “a great article,” highly detailed yet in plain English, from the American Veterinary Medical Association, titled “Cold Weather Animal Safety.” The piece provides suggestions for keeping both pets and livestock healthy in winter, which officially began just a few days ago. Dr. Ragan also referenced an article on keeping chickens safe from the cold from the Minnesota state extension service — presumed experts at raising flocks in frigid conditions. Find it at tinyurl.com/2p0fu84p.
