As the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, moves through Congress, local officials discussed how each jurisdiction can put the federal funds to use, as well as other programs that have been available to San Miguel County businesses and residents, during a virtual intergovernmental meeting Monday.
San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper provided a list of potential totals each entity can expect to receive. The county may receive $1.6 million; Town of Telluride, $532,000; Town of Mountain Village, $306,000; Norwood $124,000; and Ophir, $36,000. Cooper added that Sawpit may receive funds just under $10,000.
“Again these numbers are evolving today because there was a last minute amendment that everybody’s trying to interpret, and there could be additional funds to us because we are a public lands-heavy county,” she said “ … We won’t know the details of this until we get guidance from the treasury. We know that San Miguel County will get a direct allocation, and our municipal partners will be working with the state to receive their allocation in potentially two payments, unless you can show severe hardship, mainly homelessness or things like that, so you would receive it immediately.”
Cooper suggested collaboration between the local entities in brainstorming new initiatives, including a pay-it-forward program, and explained that the county will have to use some of the federal money to cover previous virus-related expenses.
“Obviously, the county will have to use some of the funds to reimburse our expenses since we quickly went through the CARES Act funds,” she said. “I don't anticipate we will be using all of it for reimbursement, so certainly would love to partner with our jurisdictional partners to see where the gaps are and how we can make this money last as long as possible and stretch as far as possible, or if we decide we won’t partner and each go at it alone that’s acceptable, too.”
Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young explained that she and Cooper had briefly discussed the idea of a pay-it-forward program that would include businesses applying for and receiving grants from the county in covering meals for residents.
“In theory, I’m in support of it. My concern, and I mentioned this to (Cooper), is the idea of getting more bang for our buck, so to speak, and would something like gift cards — this was just a suggestion I made and not to diss the idea as it was presented — to the grocery stores, so instead of people getting one meal, they can buy food to make several meals,” she said.
Small businesses, including restaurants and bars, have been one of the most impacted industries throughout the pandemic. The county distributed $3 million of the $3.3 million it received in a state COVID-19 Relief Funds request to businesses through its “severely impacted grant program” that required businesses to show a loss, county manager Mike Bordogna said.
He asked officials if they’ve heard any feedback regarding county initiatives throughout the past year. Telluride Council member Geneva Shaunette shared some and suggested more business sectors should be included in future programs.
“I have a couple pieces of feedback that I’ve heard. As a region we’ve done a lot to support restaurants and there’s a whole other world of businesses that are not restaurants that have not been getting as much support or couldn’t get as much support from the federal government,” she said in explaining event planners, live event organizers and newer businesses have “fallen through the cracks.”
In Mountain Village, businesses are opting for local programs over state and federal initiatives, said mayor pro tem Dan Caton, who chairs the town’s business development advisory committee.
“It was surprising how few had actually taken advantage of federal or state programs. I think because dealing with either is difficult. The forms are confusing and so on for many of these business owners who never had to apply for anything like this. Clearly, as we move forward, if people are going to take advantage of any of those programs they’re going to need help from us,” he said. “ … One of the most important things we can do is keep thinking of programs that will keep people local. One of the most important parts of that is housing, which is something that’s not an immediate solution, but trying to keep people here and working, I think, is one of our biggest challenges so that’s something we need to put some thought into.”
The county, Telluride and Mountain Village have all offered housing or rent relief programs for residents who have been financially impacted during the pandemic, including Telluride and Mountain Village waiving rent at different times for residents in respective town-owned housing.
Instead of making programs specifically for businesses, Cooper suggested a “mini-stimulus” that would allow individuals to apply for funds, an idea that several on the call supported. No action or decisions were made during Monday’s meeting, though officials agreed discussions would continue.
Roughly four in 10 Americans say they’re still feeling the financial impact of the loss of a job or income within their household as the economic recovery remains uneven one year into the pandemic, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows that about half of Americans say they have experienced at least one form of household income loss during the pandemic, including 25 percent who have experienced a household layoff and 31 percent who say someone in the household was scheduled for fewer hours. Overall, 44 percent said their household experienced income loss from the pandemic that is still having an impact on their finances, according to an AP report this week.
The poll results are consistent with recent economic data. Roughly 745,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits the week of Feb. 22, according to the Labor Department, and roughly 18 million Americans remain on the unemployment rolls.
Thirty percent of Americans say their current household income is lower than it was when the pandemic began, while 16 percent say it is higher and 53 percent say there’s been no change. About half of those who experienced any form of household income loss during the pandemic say their current household income is lower than it was.
