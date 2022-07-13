The process of defining a vision for what the Telluride region looks like is underway, a project that will encapsulate what the community wants as the future unfolds. Telluride Town Council got an update Tuesday from the consultants hired to guide the process.
Alison Bourquin of Design Workshop described the overarching goal of the visioning process.
“What makes Telluride a livable community where the highest quality of life and measures are achieved is really at the core of what this project is about,” she said. “This project is about listening and working with the Telluride community to identify what the future might look like. And that's intended to set the stage for a potential future master plan update, a master plan being similar to a comprehensive plan, which really can dive into some more of the goals and policy and regulations that might help to achieve that vision.”
Bourquin praised the community’s willingness to tackle the deep dive into guiding the future of Telluride.
“Let's come together and decide what our community vision is,” she said. “Let's come together and understand what we want to be in the future. So that when we get into the master planning phase, these goals are really helping to guide us towards a collective mission. And that's what this project is all about. It's about coming together. It's about listening, and it's about defining a path forward.”
So far, community input has been gathered via a survey (link below) and a pop-up event at a recent Telluride Farmers Market, in which about 60 people provided input. The survey, which went live June 22, has also garnered what Bourquin described as “robust feedback,” with more than 500 having completed it. The survey will remain live until July 31.
Key themes that are beginning to emerge are concerns about affordable housing, the environment and medical services. Participants are largely from Telluride or Mountain Village.
The survey asks, among other topics, for respondents to use a single word to describe Telluride. While words like “beautiful,” “magical,” “home” and “unique” all rise to the top, Bourquin said the use of other, less glowing terms reveal what she described as “tension,” in those taking the survey.
“We're also seeing in the survey, some kind of tension in the words that are coming to the top two,” she said. “There's also some things like ‘challenging,’ ‘changing,’ ‘complicated,’ and so this I think is continuing to help us understand that tension that exists within Telluride right now. That this vision plan is an opportunity to try and build and mend some of those challenges and acknowledge that there are things in the community that can be built upon and recognize that we can all come together over some shared values when it comes to loving and really caring for the place that you call home or work, or someplace that's very near and dear to your heart.”
The town staff member working with Design Workshop is senior planner Phil Taylor, along with a working group that includes Chris Chafin, Peter Sante, Dylan Hoos, Kate Jones, Amy Levek, Angela Dye and Todd Brown. All have experience in master planning, community visioning, or other leadership roles in the community. Council member Adrienne Christy wondered about the group’s role and how they were selected.
“Their role is to engage with us at different points along the process,” Bourquin explained. “So we've met with them early on at what we call a strategic kickoff. We have three different meetings scoped with them in addition to the retreat. They're helping to frame some of the initial ideas for the plan. They represent different aspects of the community and can really be kind of a sounding board for bounce ideas off of, and help to represent some different perspectives. (They are) really ambassadors for the plan.”
The group was identified by town staff, said Planning and Building Director, Ron Quarles. (Taylor was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting.)
“We thought a range people that are experienced with planning but also community groups across a broad spectrum,” Quarles told council. “We thought this was a good group. Planning and Zoning Commission also want to be involved.”
Bourquin added, in response to Christy’s question about survey demographics, that information respondents are required to answer would determine just who was participating.
“We specifically designed the questions on the survey to be able to track certain demographics like that when it comes to full-time residents, part-time residents, as well as where do you live and what is your age,” she said. “I think what we're looking at for is well-rounded perspective from all of the different segments of the community, and we can cross reference that with some basic census data demographics, to make sure that we're hearing from a broad set of perspective when it comes to the number system.”
The survey can be found at telluride-co.gov.
