Lift 9 opening nears

The new-and-improved Lift 9 is a few weeks away from opening, according to a recent Telski mountain update.
“Chair 9 is nearly complete and the acceptance testing has been scheduled for Friday, January 27th to Monday the 30th. During this time, the new lift will be tested on all aspects of its performance and safety and the 9 terrain will be at high risk for overhead hazards. For this reason, ALL LIFT 9 TERRAIN WILL BE CLOSED for approximately 3-4 days (Jan 27-30th),” it read. “While we expect this process to go smoothly, if any concerns come up during the load tests, Doppelmayr will need to perform additional maintenance and testing before opening the lift.
Load testing is expected to conclude on or before the 30th and the terrain will reopen to the public at that time. From there, we will begin training lift operators to use the new equipment and implement any necessary adjustments/repairs to the lift. After the load test, the terrain will be open to the public but the lift will not. Employees in uniform may be seen loading the lift for testing and training purposes.”
The official opening date will be determined after testing this month, but Telski anticipates it will be sometime in early February.
“While we are very excited to have a state-of-the-art new lift, consider this as the last call to get out there and enjoy some of the solitude of our Chair 9 ‘hike-to’ terrain,” Telski shared. “A big thank you to everyone involved for the immense amount of work and time spent pushing this massive project toward the finish line. We are very nearly there.”
Telski originally intended to open Lift 9 by the holidays, with a load test initially scheduled for Dec. 16, the resort’s co-owner Chad Horning shared during a Sept. 13 Telluride Town Council meeting. But as the mid-December date approached, a follow-up announcement targeted late January as the new opening date, due to a limited specialized labor pool.
In other mountain news, Telski reported that the January snowfall has already exceeded historical averages by 58 percent, or 26 inches.
“The entire mountain is skiing great and we have opened some new terrain this past week including Gold Hill One, Black Iron Bowl, and Milk Run,” according to the update. As of press time Friday afternoon, Telski reported 8 inches within the last week. Forecasts were calling for another weather system to bring snow flurries to the area Friday into Saturday, though no significant snowfall was expected. The beginning of the week looks more promising.
“We've got a little wave coming through Friday, Saturday, and it's going to be mostly the northern mountains of Colorado, but there's a weak chance that (Telluride) will see some flurries out of the deal with a little bit of upslope flow out of the north there. But measurable snow is going to be really hard to come by under that pattern,” said Lucas Boyer, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Grand Junction office. “ … Then heading into the beginning of the week, better chances on Monday. This wave on Monday has a little better source of moisture coming in from the south. And it's not unlike the events that have given you guys the best snow thus far this season. Right now, the models are there. They're a little inconsistent with the track of that storm. It looks like with the southern storms, if they dip a little too far south, it'll leave the San Juans out of the best supply. But I think measurable snow is certainly not out of the question. I got a number here, earliest right now for Telluride, is in that 6-inch range. Some of the higher peaks in the San Juans could see a foot.”
There were no winter storm or weather warnings or advisories in effect, as of Friday afternoon. Boyer said that could change throughout the weekend.
“Chances are pretty weak on Friday, Saturday, but if somebody's got the beginning of the work week off, they may get a couple powder days out of that (snowfall),” he added.
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
CUTLINE: A photo of the new Lift 9 taken in mid-December shows a cable between towers — the guide line — which is used to bring the haul rope up. Telski recently announced that the updated chair will most likely open to the public in early February. (Photo courtesy of Telski)
OUTDOORS
Lift 9 opening nears
Snow in the forecast for the beginning of the week
By Justin Criado
Editor
