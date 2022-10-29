The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recent collection of samples taken from tailings in the Lawson Hill area could lead to outcomes as yet undetermined — such as remediation — but in the meantime, public officials are determined to keep the process high in the public eye.
As the EPA processes those soil samples, San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna believes the county’s role in EPA tailings remediation projects is to make sure there’s “clear and robust” public communication that engages property owners and affected citizens about what, how and when clean-up work is being done. The county wants to ensure that potential remediation is conducted in the most environmentally responsible manner to reduce or eliminate threats to human, wildlife and environmental health.
San Miguel County Natural Resources Director Starr Jamison explained that once the EPA has tested a site, they’re required to remove tailings that have become a public health concern. Technically, she said, the EPA’s jurisdiction supersedes local authority, exempting the agency from many state and local rules.
“They don’t need to draw permits, for example, which, in turn, limits opportunity for public input because the EPA is under a time restriction themselves for removal,” she noted.
Now that the county knows there’s contaminated soil in Lawson Hill, Bordogna wants it cleaned up. He explained that initial soil sampling determines one of three EPA clean-up programs: Time sensitive, non-time sensitive and voluntary. Once the program category is determined, the EPA then reaches out to the potentially responsible party — the “PRP” — which, in this case, is Idarado Mining Company.
“Because contamination thresholds were exceeded, the recent Valley Floor clean-up was characterized as time critical, which is the EPA’s way of saying there’s enough heavy metals in these tailings that’s likely that there’s damage being done downstream,” said Bordogna.
The detailed sampling that occurred last week across several sites along the San Miguel River in Lawson Hill will help determine exactly how deep and concentrated any contamination is and whether crews will cap it in place, relocate it, or haul it away and replace the material.
“The EPA then gives Idarado a choice: You can do the clean-up on your own dime or we can do it and bill you for it,” said Bordogna. “On the Valley Floor, when Idarado was given that choice, they didn’t have the staff available to do it so they paid the EPA to do it.”
Idarado partnered with the EPA over the past three years to complete contamination clean-up on the Valley Floor.
“Next summer Idarado will also see a significant outlay of expenses to finalize grading, amend the placed fill, and seed and revegetate the new materials,” said Devon Horntvedt, Newmont’s Director of Colorado Legacy Site Management. “These expenses haven’t been officially tabulated but amount to several hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
EPA Federal On-Scene Coordinator Joni Sandoval reported that data from this week’s sampling should come back from the EPA in a month or so and will be posted on the EPA’s website at response.epa.gov/fluvialsanmigueltailings.
In comparison to the remediation work recently completed on the Valley Floor, Bordogna said the Lawson Hill sites comprise a much smaller area, potentially requiring shorter duration and removal of less metric volume.
“We’re not going to have the proposed plan based on the samples taken this week until probably mid-winter,” he said “Once we get the EPA’s plan, that’s when we’ll really launch into public discussion, likely later this winter.”
If the EPA deems it appropriate, remediation of the Lawson Hill area could launch as early as next summer including work on sites of concern adjacent to the Galloping Goose Trail.
“We don’t know yet what’s going to be required or requested in terms of scope and scale of the project, but our intent is to minimize any trail closures,” Bordogna assured. “There are ways to re-route trails temporarily into Lawson.”
Moving forward, Bordogna says the county has learned from missteps during the Valley Floor clean-up project in which the public was taken by surprise.
“That has really attuned our commissioners to ensure more communication and easier access to information for the public,” he said. “The EPA also wants the public on their side and involved in a positive way versus the public feeling that all this was decided and thrust upon them.”
“I’ll be doing regular updates at our county commissioner meetings,” added Jamison. “At critical points during the project, Joni Sandoval, along with the EPA’s designated public information officer, Katherine Jenkins, will offer presentations and give updates at Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meetings.”
Bordogna intends to schedule those updates at the same time during regular BOCC meetings so that the public knows when the EPA project will be discussed, similar to how COVID updates were delivered by public health officials over the past several years.
“If the public has ideas or concerns, we’d like for them to become involved and in communication with the county so we can represent those concerns to the EPA and to other property owners,” he said.
The public is encouraged to follow published agendas for BOCC meetings and to send emails addressing concerns to a general account for all three commissioners at bocc@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
[Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part story regarding potential tailings remediation in Lawson Hill. The first part of this story ran in Friday’s edition of the Daily Planet (Oct.28).]
