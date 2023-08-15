Upping the musical ante, yet again

Improvisation took center stage last weekend as the Telluride Jazz Festival let it fly, charting new paths through an ever-evolving sonic landscape that peaks each summer with a mash-up of styles, expanding the horizons of even the most seasoned musical aficionados.
Early on, regional favorites Lavalanche got their shot at “hip replacement,” stepping in on two hours’ notice to fill in Friday for trumpeter Takuya Kuroda, who had travel trouble but made it for an After Dark set later in the weekend. Lavalanche lifted the crowd up, offering irrepressible thrills and the feeling of finding oneself in the middle of a magical musical moment that is the stuff dreams are made of. Tuba Skinny was another Friday highlight, holding down the Dixieland sound with horns, reeds, banjo, guitar, and washboard. They have an irresistible take on that piece of the New Orleans sound and were a vital presence at the Festival, seamlessly mixing original pieces with classics by the likes of King Oliver.
Two-time Grammy winner Gregory Porter took it up a notch Friday night, channeling artists like Marvin Gaye and The Temptations while holding forth with a solid band augmented by special guest trumpeter Keyvan Harrold. Noting the cowboy hats in the crowd, Porter threatened to bust out a Merle Haggard song — both Porter and Haggard hail from Bakersfield, California — and by the time he hit his soulful encore of “You Can Join My Band,” the crowd was packed and ready to roll into the alpenglow with him.
The other headliners upped the ante each successive night, with Tower of Power returning to the Telluride Jazz Festival on the eve of their 55th anniversary as a band. Half-century-old classics like “What Is Hip” were as fresh as ever, with founding members Emilio Castillo on tenor sax and vocals and Doc Kupka on baritone sax, along with drummer Dave Garibaldi, who joined the band in 1970, embodying the timeless energy and staying power of a legendary sound featured by everyone from Otis Redding and Stevie Nicks to the Grateful Dead and Phish.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones showed how they earned their place in an exclusive quintet of artists to have completed the Telluride Triple Play, or as bassist Jesse Phillips called it, “the Holy Trinity” of Telluride music festivals. The band joins Mavis Staples, Bruce Hornsby, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and Taj Mahal as artists to have played Telluride’s big three: the Jazz, Bluegrass, and Blues & Brews festivals. In a festival bending toward hip-hop-jazz fusion, the Sunday headliners took the hyphens to another level with their semi-psychedelic-southern-soul-Alabama-R&B-funk-rock, and the packed park followed the band to every corner of its eclectic repertoire, as lead singer Paul Janeway took command of the stage — and even ventured off-stage, into the crowd — with his soaring vocals and searing lyrics.
The Telluride Student All-Stars Jazz Ensemble got Saturday off on a high note with a lineup featuring piano, guitar, trombone, upright bass, vibraphone, and drums from a group that came together in Telluride. Ranging from a Colorado Springs high school to the Julliard School, these most promising student musicians were an incredible testament to the future of jazz.
It was hard to top the After Dark shows, and Keyvan Harrold’s classic set at Fly Me to the Moon Saloon was the kind of rare treat the festival is known for. He closed with a song he wrote for his son about his broken marriage, called “Stay This Way,” blending in and out of Harry Styles’ “Like it Was” before laying down a heartbreaking trumpet solo to end the evening.
Lady Gray commanded any stage she hit, and her Sheridan Opera House set took her audience to church on Saturday night. The followinge evening, Butcher Brown was in their element at the same venue, offering a mesmerizing mix of classic trumpet and sax driven instrumentals with captivating songs celebrating hip-hop’s 50-year journey to center stage at Telluride Jazz.
Shamaar Allen and his band raised the roof at the tiny Moon, but they relished the chance to take the mainstage Saturday, getting the afternoon crowd up on its feet in a non-stop “Weekend Dance” accompanying the horn-playing singer in an exuberant and memorable set.
“I don’t know how I did that,” Allen gasped after one long breathless solo. “I can’t breathe up here.”
Perennial festival favorites Voodoo Orchestra offered a slew of show stoppers on Saturday afternoon with some 20 young members on stage — mostly on horns — creating a big band and jump swing throwdown led by a trio of vocalists including 14-year phenom Sai Fredericksen. One of six bands brought by Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse music program to Telluride from Salt Lake City, they all came together Sunday at noon to lead a New Orleans Second Line Parade down Main Street with musicians and festival-goers joining in the fun.
Bob Montgomery joined the Josh Quinlan Q’Tet and trumpeter Terrell Stafford on stage Sunday, and the crowd basked in seeing the long-time Jazz Festival contributor and founder of the education program taking flugel horn solos on “Bouncing with Bob,” an original Quinlan penned for his mentor.
Ultimately, the Soul Rebels may have offered the highest quotient of smiles per capita per every damn second of their two sets Sunday. With two trumpets, tenor sax, sousaphone, two trombones, and two drummers, the New Orleans band represented the 504-area code with irresistible sets on the main stage, and served up a Festival closing, second set a couple of hours later at the Sheridan. With virtually every member of the band taking a turn at hip-hop vocals, it was a relentless showcase of essential New Orleans jazz.
“From six feet below sea level to nearly 10,000 feet high, and we’re still playing!” sax-man Erion Williams said.
For a grand finale, Soul Rebels invited all the women from the packed SOH to join them on stage for a rousing sendoff, complete with a chorus of “The Roof is On Fire” that had people dancing into the quiet that settled over the streets as the festival’s final notes bounced off Telluride’s box canyon walls.
