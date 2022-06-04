MAY 19
Seller: Lisa Horlick
Buyer: Mark Walters
Property: 200 South Willow Street No. 15, Telluride
Price: $1.24 million
MAY 23
Seller: John and Laurna Herndon
Buyer: Norwood 4065 LLC
Property: 4056 County Road 44Z S, Norwood
Price: $1.277 million
Seller: Karen and Paul Chapman
Buyer: MJ Benchmark LLC
Property: 500 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.946 million
Seller: Mark and Sandra Shambaugh
Buyer: Red Cottage Properties LLC
Property: Primrose Lane (vacant), Telluride
Price: $3.4 million
Seller: Antonio and E Barclay Daranyi
Buyer: Juicy Dirt LLC and Zombie Town LLC
Property: 1605 Grand Ave. No. 3, Norwood
Price: $204,500
MAY 24
Seller: Sparky’s Hood LLC
Buyer: Telluride Bluegrass Festival PBC
Property: 250 South Pine Street No. 101S, Telluride
Price: $1.35 million
MAY 25
Seller: Michael and Kimberly Marsh
Buyer: Petrini Trust
Property: West Anderson Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $510,000
Seller: Telluride Trio 320 LLC
Buyer: Juan and Carolyn Pino
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 320, Telluride
Price: $2.2 million
MAY 31
Seller: Ferrall Telluride LLC
Buyer: Telluride Galena LLC
Property: 405 West Galena Ave., Telluride
Price: $6.95 million
Seller: Llorente Trust
Buyer: Anna Rotman and Bryan Sanchez
Property: 125 Polecat Lane, Mountain Village
Price: $6.5 million
JUNE 1
Seller: Huettl Trust
Buyer: Brian Kilpatrick
Property: 323 Adams Ranch Road Unit 1B, Mountain Village
Price: $1.215 million
Seller: Tim and Victoria Lovely
Buyer: 330 Telluride Condo LLC
Property: 868 Butcher Creek Drive, Telluride
Price: $3.9 million
Seller: Ashley and Charles Parrish
Buyer: Ashley and Chance Covert
Property: 302 Adams Ranch Road Unit 17, Mountain Village
Price: $856,350
Seller: Francesco Moceri
Buyer: Kinsey Family Trust
Property: 874 Butcher Creek Drive, Telluride
Price: $3.5 million
Seller: Chad Wilkes
Buyer: Thomas Mackowiak
Property: 1760 Pearl Street, Norwood
Price: $368,000
Seller: Ground Pounders
Buyer: Bouilli Inc
Property: 195 Spruce Drive, Norwood
Price: $400,000
