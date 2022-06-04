MAY 19

Seller: Lisa Horlick     

Buyer: Mark Walters

Property: 200 South Willow Street No. 15, Telluride

Price: $1.24 million

MAY 23

Seller: John and Laurna Herndon    

Buyer: Norwood 4065 LLC

Property: 4056 County Road 44Z S, Norwood

Price: $1.277 million

Seller: Karen and Paul Chapman

Buyer: MJ Benchmark LLC

Property: 500 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $4.946 million

Seller: Mark and Sandra Shambaugh

Buyer: Red Cottage Properties LLC

Property: Primrose Lane (vacant), Telluride

Price: $3.4 million

Seller: Antonio and E Barclay Daranyi

Buyer: Juicy Dirt LLC and Zombie Town LLC

Property: 1605 Grand Ave. No. 3, Norwood

Price: $204,500

MAY 24

Seller: Sparky’s Hood LLC      

Buyer: Telluride Bluegrass Festival PBC

Property: 250 South Pine Street No. 101S, Telluride

Price: $1.35 million

MAY 25

Seller: Michael and Kimberly Marsh        

Buyer: Petrini Trust

Property: West Anderson Road (vacant), Placerville

 Price: $510,000

Seller: Telluride Trio 320 LLC   

Buyer: Juan and Carolyn Pino

Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 320, Telluride

Price: $2.2 million

MAY 31

Seller: Ferrall Telluride LLC   

Buyer: Telluride Galena LLC

Property: 405 West Galena Ave., Telluride

Price: $6.95 million

Seller: Llorente Trust    

Buyer: Anna Rotman and Bryan Sanchez

Property: 125 Polecat Lane, Mountain Village

Price: $6.5 million

JUNE 1

Seller: Huettl Trust     

Buyer: Brian Kilpatrick

Property: 323 Adams Ranch Road Unit 1B, Mountain Village

Price: $1.215 million

Seller: Tim and Victoria Lovely  

Buyer: 330 Telluride Condo LLC

Property: 868 Butcher Creek Drive, Telluride

Price: $3.9 million

Seller: Ashley and Charles Parrish  

Buyer: Ashley and Chance Covert

Property: 302 Adams Ranch Road Unit 17, Mountain Village

Price: $856,350

Seller: Francesco Moceri

Buyer: Kinsey Family Trust

Property: 874 Butcher Creek Drive, Telluride

Price: $3.5 million

Seller: Chad Wilkes    

Buyer: Thomas Mackowiak

Property: 1760 Pearl Street, Norwood

Price: $368,000

Seller: Ground Pounders

Buyer: Bouilli Inc

Property: 195 Spruce Drive, Norwood

Price: $400,000