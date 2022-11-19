NOV. 7

Seller: Donna and Peter Johnson        

Buyer: Whitis Trust

Property: Little Cone Ranch Tract 14, Placerville

Price: $1.04 million

Seller: CRT Telluride LLC

Buyer: MCBVI LLC

Property: 140 Lost Creek Lane No. E, Mountain Village

Price: $11 million

Seller: Joseph Torrigino     

Buyer: Jennifer and Phillip Dabal

Property: Beef Trail Road (vacant), Norwood

Price: $165,000

Seller: Six Soleils Trust

Buyer: Jennifer Pierce

Property: Benchmark Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $3.65 million

NOV. 9

Seller: Sally Herr

Buyer: Peaks Nest Inc

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 443, Mountain Village

Price: $294,000

Seller: Moody Trust

Buyer: Chad and Kristin Waters

Property: Panorama Lane (vacant), Norwood

Price: $270,000

NOV. 10

Seller: Julie and Robin Marsh

Buyer: Kristin Akbasli  

Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6Q, Telluride

Price: $1.65 million

NOV. 14

Seller: Amy and Martin Grambow     

Buyer: Platter River Plumbing & Heating Inc

Property: S44 Road (vacant), Norwood

Price: $255,000

NOV. 15

Seller: Cerberus Land Company LLC

Buyer: Bald Eagle LLC

Property: Double Eagle Way (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.08 million

NOV. 16

Seller: George Wilson

Buyer: Telski

Property: 313 Adams Ranch Road No. 2-3E, Mountain Village

Price: $700,000