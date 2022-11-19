NOV. 7
Seller: Donna and Peter Johnson
Buyer: Whitis Trust
Property: Little Cone Ranch Tract 14, Placerville
Price: $1.04 million
Seller: CRT Telluride LLC
Buyer: MCBVI LLC
Property: 140 Lost Creek Lane No. E, Mountain Village
Price: $11 million
Seller: Joseph Torrigino
Buyer: Jennifer and Phillip Dabal
Property: Beef Trail Road (vacant), Norwood
Price: $165,000
Seller: Six Soleils Trust
Buyer: Jennifer Pierce
Property: Benchmark Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $3.65 million
NOV. 9
Seller: Sally Herr
Buyer: Peaks Nest Inc
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 443, Mountain Village
Price: $294,000
Seller: Moody Trust
Buyer: Chad and Kristin Waters
Property: Panorama Lane (vacant), Norwood
Price: $270,000
NOV. 10
Seller: Julie and Robin Marsh
Buyer: Kristin Akbasli
Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6Q, Telluride
Price: $1.65 million
NOV. 14
Seller: Amy and Martin Grambow
Buyer: Platter River Plumbing & Heating Inc
Property: S44 Road (vacant), Norwood
Price: $255,000
NOV. 15
Seller: Cerberus Land Company LLC
Buyer: Bald Eagle LLC
Property: Double Eagle Way (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.08 million
NOV. 16
Seller: George Wilson
Buyer: Telski
Property: 313 Adams Ranch Road No. 2-3E, Mountain Village
Price: $700,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.