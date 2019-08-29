What an unusual feeling to start the school year with tests already taken, and grades revealed — and to learn that you’d aced it.
Which is precisely what has happened in Telluride.
The state education department recently released its preliminary “district performance” and “school performance” statistics for 2019, and the Telluride School District is number one in all of Colorado.
And, there’s more good news: the Telluride Middle School was ranked the number one school in the state. The high school is in the top 2 percent of all schools in the state.
According to the Colorado Department of Education’s website, the ratings are based on “achievement and growth” on state assessment tests, “along with such postsecondary measures as graduation rates, drop-out rates, college entrance exams and college matriculation rates.”
Though Telluride has much to be proud of, the point of the ratings isn’t bragging rights — it’s to help the Colorado Department of Education the State Board of Education and “make decisions about how to help struggling schools.”
And for a man with a lot to crow about, Telluride School Superintendent Mike Gass is quick to point out that Telluride is hardly the area’s only high-achiever.
“We’re excited to be top performers, but it’s also impressive when you look at our region,” he said. “Telluride and Ouray are two of a handful of school districts” that have been rated with distinction since 2009. “Ridgway and Norwood have cracked the category, as well. And the West End has done some amazing work to turn it around over the last couple of years.”
The state’s results are based on both a district’s performance — which includes student test results — and a more nebulous but ultimately more meaningful term, in Gass’ perception, labeled “growth.” The education department “looks at safety, college readiness, they take a snapshot of the district, and then they add in growth factors,” he explained. “If you’re not growing kids — minority kids, special-ed kids — then you don’t get the points.”
Growth is the measure of student’s improvement.
It means “We get more out of kids every year; we don’t relax once they’re good,” Gas quipped. “If you shoot for growth for all kids, the results kind of take care of themselves. When you talk to any parent, what they want is for their kids to improve every year, to maximize opportunities available to them.”
The education department’s final numbers will be released later this fall. School districts have until November to appeal their rankings, but those at the top of the heap, reportedly, rarely do (“I’m comfortable that our district’s rating won’t change,” Gass said).
Telluride is traditionally a high-performing district, but exactly why it should rank at the apex of them all this particular year, Sara Kimble, the middle school-high school principal, couldn’t say. “We’ve always been high achievers,” she said. “I can’t pinpoint exactly why we’re number one. We’re doing our best to make sure that our kids’ academic, social and emotional needs are all being met, and we’re not resting on our laurels.”
Kimble has been the principle for five years. “The second year I was here we got sweatshirts that read, ‘Raise the Bar,’” she recalled. “No kids are slippin’ through the cracks.”
“We have a healthy thing going in Southwest Colorado,” Gass summed up. “When I see teachers working their tails off and principals leading the charge, and the results are there, that’s what it should be about.”
Then he described the most satisfying thing of all.
It wasn’t rankings.
“Watching kids walking across that stage” at the end of every school year, “knowing the trajectories and stories … for some it’s easy. For others, it’s truly a miracle,” he said. “It’s why we get up every day.”
