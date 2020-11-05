The daubers will remain in storage, the turkeys in the freezer and the Elks Lodge’s historic walls will tell no November tales. At least not this year. Telluride Elks Lodge No. 692 announced Wednesday that its annual Turkey Bingo — a weekend of callers, cards and cacophony — has been canceled. And though the COVID-19 pandemic would have affected how the event was run, it was not the only culprit in the decisions leading to plucking the immensely popular event from the calendar.
According to lodge treasurer and Elks stalwart, Cindy Wyszynski, lodge officials did not pull the plug until they’d exhausted every possibility.
“We were super hopeful we’d be able to pull it off,” she said. “It was a huge, long process.”
In accordance with public health orders that limit the number of people at gatherings, the lodge envisioned a limited amount of tables, distanced and situated on each the Swede Finn Hall’s two floors, with a tented area located on Townsend Avenue. The outdoor tents proved to be the ultimate snag in logistics. In addition to the tents already erected in the street for their neighbor, the Telluride Regional Medical Center, it was determined that there was not enough room for emergency access on the street, should the need arise.
And, of course, COVID-19 played a significant role in the event’s cancelation.
“There has been an uptick in cases,” Wyszynski explained. “Plus, as the winter season nears, the town experiences an uptick in young people here to work for the season from all over the country.”
The risk, lodge officials ultimately decided, was too great to safely conduct the event.
And what an event it is. Over a decade ago, it became so popular with the general public that Elks members couldn’t get in, so the Friday night members-only bingo night was added. The main event on Saturday draws long lines of bingo diehards, many in costume or clothes suitable for trashing, as the ink daubers are not exclusively employed to mark cards. Such is the intensity of the ink-stained carnage that the lodge has had to protect its walls with swaths of butcher paper and tuck curtains out of harm’s way. The Saturday night adult bingo is preceded by bingo for Telluride’s youngest members, a kids and parents round of games.
The event’s steady rise in popularity also saw the addition of Sunday Turkey Bingo Brunch, an event Elks members have referred to as “kinder, gentler bingo.” Sunday bingo drew Telluride’s older population, a demographic that takes their bingo just as seriously as their Saturday night counterparts, but without the raucous upstairs-downstairs rivalry and ink-spotted faces.
Obviously, what’s at stake is the centerpiece of many a Thanksgiving feast — Meleagris gallopavo, the coveted domestic turkey. And there are always a few hams or a goose to win, too. Turkeys for bingo are donated by local businesses and lodge members who enjoy a tsunami of applause and huzzahs from the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd when someone wins a donated fowl and the donor’s name is announced.
The event’s temporary demise will hurt the hearts of the community with its absence, but more than that, it digs into the lodge’s annual budget, which, no thanks to the coronavirus, also took away the Elk’s wine booth at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. The two events, said Wyszynski, represent about half of the annual budget revenues. Though it hadn’t been decided as yet, turkey bingo proceeds often went to Angel Baskets and/or the lodge’s youth scholarship funds. Wyszynski, calling 2020 “a rough year,” said any money raised this year may well have to be channeled instead to solely lodge support.
Lodge leaders are currently brainstorming ways to bolster revenues, and though an online auction is being contemplated, no plans have been made. Wyszynski and others remain optimistic and want the community to know they tried their best to stage a COVID-compliant event.
“We fought the good fight,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.