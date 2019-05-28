In a hectic last few days of the 2019 legislative session earlier this month, the Colorado General Assembly passed — and Gov. Jared Polis subsequently signed — a number of bills aimed at expanding access to health care, or making that access less expensive.
One of those newly minted laws was cosponsored by Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, whose District 58 includes San Miguel County, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon.
With the title of “Proposal For Affordable Health Coverage Option,” the legislation takes a possible first step toward a state-based, public-option health insurance plan that could compete with private plans by directing state agencies to study costs, funding, federal permissions, eligibility and implementation issues, and then present their findings later this year. If legislators like what they hear, a second bill would be needed to actually bring the plan from concept to reality.
Co-sponsor Catlin said he was pleased to see his legislation pass and emphasized that the measure represents a starting point.
“It’s really a study bill to see what a public option might look like, to find out what it would look like, can it be done, what would it cost, what would it take to do it,” he said. “It’s not a foregone conclusion, but somebody needed to do something.”
Catlin explained that when campaigning last autumn, he repeatedly heard from voters about the high cost of health insurance.
“Maybe a new option will create more competition in our district,” he said. “All four of the counties in my district only have one insurance company so we needed to take a look.”
Catlin added that he had a good experience working with the bill’s co-sponsor, Roberts, a Democrat who also represents rural and mountain communities.
“I like running bills with Dylan Roberts,” Catlin said. “He’s a good, thoughtful legislator.”
Another of the new laws, “State Innovation Waiver Reinsurance Program,” also enjoyed bipartisan sponsorship from legislators representing Western Slope and mountain communities.
The legislation creates a reinsurance program for health insurance on the individual market, in other words for those who don’t get their health insurance through their employer or through a program like Medicare or Medicaid. The reinsurance program, which is contingent on federal approval, will institute a funding mechanism using Medicare reference-based pricing to lower costs and provide reinsurance payments to health insurers to aid in paying high-cost insurance claims. Analysis by the Colorado Division of Insurance confirmed that the measure could lower individual health insurance premiums by up to 30 percent in mountain and Western Slope communities.
Catlin said he voted in favor of the measure, which includes provisions that would impact hospitals, but noted, “One thing we did get was that rural hospitals will be excluded. I was going to be a ‘no’ if they didn’t exempt rural hospitals. We don’t have the margins in our hospitals in Cortez and Montrose to be writing big checks. … Our hospitals have small margins.”
He added, “The idea was let’s look at it, let’s see if it will work, but when it got to the point that it was going to be really serious for rural hospitals, then I started asking ‘can we do something to fix this for rural hospitals?’ We just can’t afford to lose a hospital on the Western Slope, but this bill promises that it will lower insurance prices up to 30 percent and it would really be cool if it does that. So, I said let’s try it.”
San Miguel County Commission Hilary Cooper said she kept an eye on this legislation throughout its journey to the governor’s desk.
“The bill states that it will produce a reduction in claims costs, which will bring the costs of individual health care coverage down and hopefully other plans as well,” Cooper said. “Health care costs on the Western Slope are the highest in the country, so this is good news for all of us and will hopefully allow more people to purchase coverage, which in turn brings health care and insurance costs down for all of us.”
A third new Colorado law, one which grabbed national attention, dictates that diabetics will spend no more than $100 per month on insulin by capping their monthly co-payments and requiring their insurers to absorb the additional cost. The law, which takes effect in January 2020, does not limit what pharmaceutical companies can charge insurers. Colorado was the first state to pass a law seeking to address the rising cost of insulin, as the price more than doubled between 2012 and 2016.
Catlin voted in favor of this proposal and remarked, “I have heard some horror stories from folks with regard to the cost of insulin. It’s just not something you can do without. Sometimes the government needs to stand up and say ‘you can’t continue to hurt people over something they have to have.’”
Telluriders may be particularly interested in another newbie piece of legislation. Sporting the candid title of “Address High-Cost Health Insurance Pilot Program,” the act strengthens the ability of communities — typically smaller, rural communities — to form nonprofit health care cooperatives consisting of employers and individuals who are then able to directly negotiate with health care providers and insurers.
While the concept has existed under state law for years — Summit County, for example, has just such a cooperative — the new measure hands more power to communities and cooperatives in their negotiations.
Said Cooper, “I am working with Tri-County Health Network to bring Colorado Commissioner of Insurance Mike Conway here to discuss forming a similar community health care plan for our region.”
A handful of other related legislation likewise made it from bill to law, including measures to make hospital prices transparent and to initiate a program to import cheaper drugs from Canada. The latter measure relies on approval from the federal government.
Aside from legislation, Colorado recently joined 43 other states in a lawsuit against generic drug makers over alleged price fixing and anti-competitive practices.
“Colorado lawmakers and policy experts have been looking at solutions to the high costs of health care for many years,” Cooper said. “Addressing health care costs continue to be a priority issue for Democrats and rural Republican leaders. The momentum was there, several short-term solutions were well developed and we finally made progress, but we have more to do before we can realize long-term solutions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.