Running a small business during a global pandemic has not exactly been business as usual, with shutdowns and restrictions forcing many businesses to tighten their belts. Yet behind the scenes, local officials from San Miguel County have been working with state authorities, advocating for assistance for small businesses. Currently, small business owners can apply for the Small Business Relief Program, the result of a state Senate bill aimed at supporting the local businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“If you're a restaurant, a bar, including breweries, distilleries and wineries, a caterer, movie theater, or a gym or recreation center, then these funds are available,” said Dan Scinto of Region 10, a nonprofit that supports community development in six counties across southwest Colorado.
To be eligible, businesses must fall under those industry categories and must demonstrate a 20 percent or greater loss as compared to 2019, including factoring in any CARES Act relief such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or other grants. Recently opened businesses that lack data from 2019 must have opened between Jan. 1 and March 26, 2019, to qualify. Grants range from $3,500 to $7,000, and will be awarded to successful applicants by mid-February.
As of Monday, only six grant applications had been received for the program, according to San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna. The funds, allocated to localities by the state’s Department of Local Affairs, will be distributed to the qualifying businesses following the application period deadline Friday night, with any unused funds returning to the state. If there are less applicants than funding available, then every eligible business that applies will receive funds.
“Don’t leave this money on the table,” Bordogna said. “The future is still uncertain, especially as cases are on the rise.”
While businesses must meet the eligibility criteria and apply by the deadline, the money comes with essentially no strings attached and may be used however business owners see fit. This could include paying employees, making business purchases or paying debts accrued during the pandemic.
For Pedal Den owner Alyssa Saunders grant funds received earlier this year essentially did all of those things, helping the fitness studio owner pay off purchases like air purifiers and paying back rent for the summer months of reduced rent.
“I had not paid myself since last February,” she said, adding that since the pandemic began, she’d been working just to pay the bills.
The Pedal Den is already a small studio, and with shutdowns and capacity limitations, the stresses of running a fitness center safely in the face of a pandemic were piling up. Saunders worried about the safety of her instructors and clients, hosting classes outdoors and keeping the doors open during the summer. She bought air purifiers and required masks during classes, its own significant obstacle while cycling and exercising. Classes were kept small. She owed money for the half-price rent she’d received for April, May and June, and the revenue just wasn’t flowing in.
It was a Monday night when she received the email informing her that she received a grant from the Severely Disrupted Business Program, also a partnership between the county, the state and Region 10. She’d just taught a class to only three participants, and her spirits were flagging after the months of stress and financial difficulty.
“When I got that email, it just put wind in my sails,” she recalled of the emotional moment. “I thought, ‘OK, I can do this. I can get through this.’”
While the award amounts of the Small Business Relief Program range based on the net revenue of a business and may be smaller than awards offered through previous grant programs, the paperwork needed to apply, Bordogna said, is the same.
“We know that there’s still a whole subset of workers who are still suffering,” Bordogna noted, encouraging businesses to “consider if they have any employees who could benefit from these funds,” citing cooks, servers and bartenders as workers who have had work throughout much of the pandemic, but are not seeing nearly the same levels of income through tips.
He also noted that the county is at work advocating for further state legislation that would include a broader swath of organizations affected by the pandemic, such as nonprofits, performing artists and event services providers. He encouraged anyone who might be eligible for the Small Business Relief Program to apply by heading to the county’s website (sanmiguelcountyco.gov) and clicking the business tab under the COVID-19 resources page.
“If anyone’s remotely interested in applying, don’t wait until the last minute,” he said, adding that late applications cannot be considered.
