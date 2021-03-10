State Land Board commissioners removed the final action item regarding potentially releasing the 640-acre Wilson Mesa property from the state’s Stewardship Trust from its agenda during a virtual meeting Wednesday morning. The item was continued to a future meeting, the date yet to be determined, so staff can review recently received comments, according to board chair Gary Butterworth.
The action item was discussed during an executive session that lasted for over an hour, before the public meeting started at 9:30 a.m. Butterworth began by explaining the board’s decision, and per protocol, opened public comment regarding non-agenda items, which then allowed people to speak to the pending Wilson Mesa decision. No one signed up to comment or came forward at that time.
Butterworth did not specify which comments, or who submitted them, that still needed to be taken into consideration.
“We received numerous public comments on that item,” he said later in the meeting when the action item was originally scheduled to be voted on. He added that all previously submitted comments will be considered during any future discussions and decisions.
Similarly, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners held an executive session at the beginning of its meeting Wednesday to determine “negotiating positions concerning the Wilson Mesa Parcel,” according to the agenda. Ending the private portion at 10 a.m., board chair Lance Waring shared that the commissioners also directed staff to attend the land board meeting, or any future meetings, regarding the Wilson Mesa property. Commissioner Hilary Cooper added that there were some “interesting developments,” as she understood them at that time, at the land board meeting, and county manager Mike Bordogna agreed to attend it.
The Wilson Mesa items were listed on both board’s respective agendas prior to the Wednesday meetings, though in the case of the land board, no agenda amendments were made public before the commissioners’ decision to continue the action item.
In releasing the Wilson Mesa parcel from the Stewardship Trust, the plan was to approve the addition of 775.5 total acres of properties located in northern Saguache and eastern Alamosa counties, as the trust requires any land released to be replaced by equal or greater acreage.
In a memo prepared by Stewardship Trust Manager Lindsey Brandt and land board assistant director Greg Ochis, the public comments were addressed and a factual account of what led to the Wilson Mesa decision was outlined.
“In general, comments expressed opposition to the removal and/or disposal,” it read. “ … The most frequently expressed concerns were those surrounding
subdivision and development of the property and impacts to wildlife. Several comments encouraged the board to make efforts to sell the property to another agency or conservation organization.”
In assessing the property’s value, the trust determined it would be best to sell it as a single residential estate and moved forward with plans to release it at a Nov. 12 meeting. That was after the state board had previously approached the county about whether or not it had interest in buying the property, but “on July 22, 2020, the county informed the State Land Board that the county board decided not to move forward with due diligence to acquire the parcel,” according to the memo.
But the county’s plans may have changed since then, given Wednesday’s discussion and Cooper’s previous statement to the Daily Planet.
“San Miguel County is ready to work with the State Land Board, Wilson Mesa residents, wildlife officials and conservation trusts to explore ways to preserve as much of this large undeveloped parcel of land as possible,” Cooper said. “Fall Creek runs through it, a diverse abundance of wildlife uses it, it has sustained the agricultural heritage of this region and provides the only access for an adjacent resident. We are asking the state to delay this very important decision to allow for us to avoid the overdevelopment of this parcel.”
The state is not seeking to sell the property to a “development company or similar entity,” the memo clarifies, and provided information on the board’s “fundamental responsibilities,” mainly that any profits from land board sales directly benefit state public schools.
“The State Land Board is charged with managing state trust land to generate income for trust beneficiaries, most significantly, the state’s kindergarten through 12th-grade public school system,” it explained regarding the Enabling Act that allowed Colorado to become a state in 1876 and subsequent Colorado Constitution that established the Colorado State Board of Land.
This process or decision is nothing new or unusual either, as the land board currently owns 2.8 million acres in ensuring the land “holds value for future generations of trust beneficiaries.”
“Lessees are required to comply with the agency’s stewardship stipulations.
The Stewardship Trust is a special management designation placed by the board on up to 300,000 acres of state trust lands with specific natural values to preserve long-term benefits and returns to the state,” according to the memo. “On occasion, the State Land Board disposes of (sells) state trust land that has appreciated in value, earns very little revenue for the trusts and where the likelihood of developing new revenue-earning uses appears to be diminishing. Wilson Mesa meets all of these criteria. The property has a very high value due to its proximity to Telluride, full-section configuration and aesthetic qualities, and staff believes that this is the appropriate time to capture that value through a sale and reinvestment of the proceeds into assets that will earn reasonable and consistent income for schools.”
For more information about the State Land Board, visit slb.colorado.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.