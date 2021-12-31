DEC. 16

Seller: ILYM LLC

Buyer: Best Ever Real Estate LLC

Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. 328, Mountain Village

Price: $290,000

DEC. 17

Seller: John McGuire and Kryle Sanford

Buyer: Nicholas and Lauren Coury

Property: 134 South Tomboy St. No. 5, Telluride

Price: $1.05 million

Seller: Jack and Carol Bradford

Buyer: Crawford Telluride Property LLC

Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6J, Telluride

Price: $1.4 million

DEC. 20

Seller: Sargeant Trust

Buyer: Mark and Beverly Clark

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-47, Mountain Village

Price: $26,000

Seller: Deck Deck Goose LLC

Buyer: Zachary Danielson and Sarah Glatfelder

Property: 110 South Spruce St. 1C, Telluride

Price: $2.25 million

DEC. 21

Seller: T-Bonz Corp

Buyer: 510 East Columbia Ave LLC

Property: 510 East Columbia Ave., Telluride

Price: $5.395 million

DEC. 22

Seller: Starr Trust

Buyer: Skate To My Lou LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 207-5, Mountain Village

Price: $80,000

DEC. 27

Seller: Donnell Trust

Buyer: Bru Canyon LP and McKinney Trust

Property: 530 West Pacific Ave. Unit 530A, Telluride

Price: $3.225 million

Seller: Mitchell Maltz

Buyer: Jennifer Watkins

Property: 730 County Road V44 W, Norwood

Price: $565,000

Seller: Valentina Garcia and Judah Kuper

Buyer: William Marsh and Madison Crowell

Property: Aurum Street (vacant), Ophir

Price: $225,000

Seller: Ament and Uetz trusts

Buyer: James Keeton

Property: Juniper Drive (vacant), Norwood

Price: $18,000

Seller: Dawn Trust

Buyer: Leopard Creek of San Miguel LLC

Property: Last Dollar Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $850,000

Seller: Suzanne Dahl

Buyer: Matthew and Elizabeth Sommer

Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 523, Telluride

Price: $2.175 million

Seller: Steve Catsman, Jon Dwight and Steve Hilbert

Buyer: 232 W Colorado Avenue A & B LLC

Property: 232 West Colorado Ave., Telluride

Price: $4.8 million

Seller: TCH Belvedere Phase Three LLC

Buyer: MV Lot 27A LLC

Property: Lost Creek Lane (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $3.375 million

DEC. 29

Seller: Walter and Tracey Voll

Buyer: Kenneth Casey

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 304-5, Mountain Village

Price: $65,000

DEC. 30

Seller: Buffalo Corral Holdings LLC

Buyer: Old Ghar LLC

Property: 300 West Colorado Ave. units 1C2 and 1C3, Telluride

Price: $2.875 million

Seller: Stephen Farish

Buyer: Magorien Family Trust

Property: 113 Joaquin Road, Telluride

Price: $5.85 million

Seller IHL 404 LLC

Buyer: Joseph and Margaret Evangelisti

Property: 310 South Fir St. No. 404, Telluride

Price: $3.1 million