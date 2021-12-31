DEC. 16
Seller: ILYM LLC
Buyer: Best Ever Real Estate LLC
Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. 328, Mountain Village
Price: $290,000
DEC. 17
Seller: John McGuire and Kryle Sanford
Buyer: Nicholas and Lauren Coury
Property: 134 South Tomboy St. No. 5, Telluride
Price: $1.05 million
Seller: Jack and Carol Bradford
Buyer: Crawford Telluride Property LLC
Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6J, Telluride
Price: $1.4 million
DEC. 20
Seller: Sargeant Trust
Buyer: Mark and Beverly Clark
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-47, Mountain Village
Price: $26,000
Seller: Deck Deck Goose LLC
Buyer: Zachary Danielson and Sarah Glatfelder
Property: 110 South Spruce St. 1C, Telluride
Price: $2.25 million
DEC. 21
Seller: T-Bonz Corp
Buyer: 510 East Columbia Ave LLC
Property: 510 East Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $5.395 million
DEC. 22
Seller: Starr Trust
Buyer: Skate To My Lou LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 207-5, Mountain Village
Price: $80,000
DEC. 27
Seller: Donnell Trust
Buyer: Bru Canyon LP and McKinney Trust
Property: 530 West Pacific Ave. Unit 530A, Telluride
Price: $3.225 million
Seller: Mitchell Maltz
Buyer: Jennifer Watkins
Property: 730 County Road V44 W, Norwood
Price: $565,000
Seller: Valentina Garcia and Judah Kuper
Buyer: William Marsh and Madison Crowell
Property: Aurum Street (vacant), Ophir
Price: $225,000
Seller: Ament and Uetz trusts
Buyer: James Keeton
Property: Juniper Drive (vacant), Norwood
Price: $18,000
Seller: Dawn Trust
Buyer: Leopard Creek of San Miguel LLC
Property: Last Dollar Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $850,000
Seller: Suzanne Dahl
Buyer: Matthew and Elizabeth Sommer
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 523, Telluride
Price: $2.175 million
Seller: Steve Catsman, Jon Dwight and Steve Hilbert
Buyer: 232 W Colorado Avenue A & B LLC
Property: 232 West Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.8 million
Seller: TCH Belvedere Phase Three LLC
Buyer: MV Lot 27A LLC
Property: Lost Creek Lane (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $3.375 million
DEC. 29
Seller: Walter and Tracey Voll
Buyer: Kenneth Casey
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 304-5, Mountain Village
Price: $65,000
DEC. 30
Seller: Buffalo Corral Holdings LLC
Buyer: Old Ghar LLC
Property: 300 West Colorado Ave. units 1C2 and 1C3, Telluride
Price: $2.875 million
Seller: Stephen Farish
Buyer: Magorien Family Trust
Property: 113 Joaquin Road, Telluride
Price: $5.85 million
Seller IHL 404 LLC
Buyer: Joseph and Margaret Evangelisti
Property: 310 South Fir St. No. 404, Telluride
Price: $3.1 million
