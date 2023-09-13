It's the last straw for that mudslide

Bales of straw form a temporary wall as work continues near the base of Lift 7 after a snowmaking equipment failure late last week triggered a mudslide that took down some trees and flung debris into nearby buildings. Telluride Ski Resort apologized to area residents on Friday and is in communication with HOAs. On Tuesday, Telluride Ski Resort told the Daily Planet that its operations team “quickly constructed a wall to mitigate the immediate risk from the landslide. This structure is not intended to be there long term and will protect the condos during the remediation work.” No injuries have been reported. (Photo courtesy of Telski)
