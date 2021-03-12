Did you remember to re-set your clock?
Most of us don’t have to do that these days: our devices automatically perform the task for us. But in case you’ve forgotten, at 2 a.m. last night, clocks were moved ahead an hour to Daylight Savings Time.
Despite the fact that clocks ‘sprang forward,’ (as the saying goes), the season we think of as Spring hasn’t officially arrived.
That happens in six days, on Saturday, March 20, at 3:37 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.
That’s the Vernal Equinox.
Although days have been steadily growing longer ever since December 21, overall, there has still been more night than daylight in every 24-hour period. The Vernal Equinox marks “the turning point,” as the Farmer’s Almanac describes it, when “daylight begins to win out over darkness.”
“Traditionally, we celebrate the first day of spring on March 21, but astronomers and calendar manufacturers alike now say that the spring season starts on March 20, in all time zones in North America,” the Almanac goes on to say. “Regardless of what the weather is doing outside, the equinox marks the official start of the spring season.”
The official start … the astronomical start. But not — as it happens — the meteorological start. According to weather forecasters, “meteorological Spring” has already started.
It began March 1, and goes through May.
Meteorologists mark the seasons by temperature trends despite the fact that March can be “quite the weather roller coaster for many regions of the country,” according to a recent AccuWeather report, “warmer weather typically starts reaching southern areas this month.”
Don’t let the snowflakes fool you: Despite the wintry weather in Colorado this weekend, daily temperatures will soon rise into the 40s again (which is what makes spring skiing in the Four Corners states delightful).
Indeed, the weather through May is predicted to be even balmier than usual.
The outlook from the National Climate Prediction Center,” said Dennis Phillips, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, calls for “better than average chances that it will be both warmer and drier than normal this spring.”
The storm this weekend “won’t be as good for us as it will be for the Front Range, but it’s decent,” Phillips went on, “and there’s another one right on its heels.” Given the extreme drought that the southwestern part of the state is in, “We need these storms.”
Be grateful for whatever moisture we get, Phillips added. The big snow totals on the Front Range won’t help those who reside distant drainages away, on the other side of the Continental Divide “That moisture’s lost to us,” Phillips said. Still, “Snow totals from this storm system could be 12-16” above Telluride and in some of the surrounding mountains. There’s a saying that 80 percent of your snow comes from 20 percent of your storms, and this is definitely one of those.”
For those who may be planning a Vernal Equinox celebration next Saturday, “I have two models that go out that far. Both are fairly dry, though there’s another storm system coming toward the Pacific Coast by the end of next weekend. We’ll have to see how it plays out, but it looks like it should be fairly dry.
“Either way, we’re getting more and more daylight,” Phillips added. “For the next few weeks, daylight hours really start to jump, and at the summer solstice,” they really hang around, for maximum sunlight. And then you slowly start losing the sunlight” again, Phillips said. “You start to notice the acceleration of the loss in September.”
