San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin made no bones about the tenor of her department’s update to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Wednesday afternoon. When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, just shy of its two-year anniversary next month, she said to expect, “lots of good news today.”
And with that, she launched into one the shortest briefings she’s conducted since March 2020, when the coronavirus roared through the global community, an unwelcome arrival that signaled the early end to ski season and a state-ordered lockdown. With every tracked number public health officials have monitored declining — case counts, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths — the light seems to be at the end of the proverbial tunnel.
“As of yesterday (Tuesday) we were at about a 10 percent positivity rate, and it continued to decline,” Franklin said. “It hasn't plateaued yet, which is really encouraging, especially seeing (the demand for testing) diminished quite a bit, but the amount of disease that we're picking up through testing has remained steadily lower and lower each week.”
Active local cases have plummeted to single digits — just eight active cases as of Wednesday — and there are no new hospitalizations. One county resident who had been in the hospital for 67 days has been discharged and is home recovering.
Sampling for COVID at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant has also indicated that, despite large numbers of visitors in the east end of the county, virus presence has been tapering off dramatically, Franklin said. With top figures registering over 200,000 COVID parts per liter, samples are currently dipping to as low as 43,000 parts per liter.
“It’s encouraging to see a steady decline in disease burden in our wastewater while also seeing an increase of tourism and paid occupancy,” she said. “It doesn't seem that the traveling aspect is impacting what we're seeing in the wastewater.”
She cautioned that the latest samples were taken shortly after the county’s indoor mask mandate was lifted last week and said that fluctuations in the samples could be expected.
With the waning of the disease, the public health department has also tracked a waning demand for both testing and vaccines. Though Microgen testing will maintain its test sites at the Telluride High School on Sundays and at the Lawson Hill lot on Mondays, demand has fallen off sharply. Testing at the Depot and in Mountain Village fills in the balance of the week except Fridays.
Vaccine clinics will also remain available, though the county enjoys a high rate of vaccination — around 85 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated. Franklin said recent clinics have seen around 20 people per week and stressed the statistical advantage to being vaccinated, relative to hospitalization and death outcomes.
“For those that are up to date with their vaccines (they) are 2.3 times less likely to get infected with COVID, 10.3 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID. And then … 55 times less likely to die from a COVID infection if boosted or up to date with vaccinations. So it's just the benefits of protection and immunity remain very apparent,” she said.
Around the state of Colorado, similar declines in positivity rates and other key metrics are leading officials to breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
“Looking at all age groups broken down, all age groups are continuing to decrease with adults still carrying the highest burden of disease,” Franklin explained. “Positivity rate is also in a really great place. As a peak, we're at about 30 percent positivity rate and it's just continued to decrease.”
Virus being viruses, variants are expected. Officials are currently tracking a few omicron variants, but none have reach the “variant of concern” classification that delta and omicron achieved. In response to a question from commissioner Lance Waring, Franklin assured him that, from a “Colorado perspective … I wouldn’t lose sleep over it but, of course, pay attention to the news as needed.”
Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, a member of the public health department’s advisory panel, offered further words of encouragement.
“I'd say we're definitely on the off-ramp of the COVID highway, which is fantastic,” Kocher said. “We need to keep our eye on the rearview mirror a little bit. (Variant) B.A. 2. will become the more prominent, or represent a greater percentage of the virus. Nationally it's been at extremely low levels but for the last three weeks, it's doubled. It has appeared to have a little more antibody escape potential. But I agree with Grace’s assessment, totally. It's certainly never going to cause the magnitude of problem that we saw with omicron. And it's not going to threaten our healthcare capacity. And so we should just, I think, keep on that off ramp.”
For complete information on current metrics, and testing and vaccine opportunities, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
