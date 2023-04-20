Town hosts groundbreaking for Village Court Apartments project

The Town of Mountain Village, along with Triumph Development West and Shaw Construction, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the latest Village Court Apartments project Wednesday afternoon.

Pictured, from left, are Mountain Village Community Development Director Amy Ward, Mountain Village Public Works Director Finn Kjome, Mountain Village Council member Marti Prohaska, Mayor Pro tem Dan Caton, Village Court Apartments Property Manager Connor Reilly, Mayor Laila Benitez, Mountain Village Assistant Town Manager Michelle Haynes, council members Patrick Berry and Jack Gilbride, and Mountain Village Town Manager Paul Wisor. (Photo by Michael Mowery/Telluride Daily Planet)