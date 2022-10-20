The Telluride Academy board of directors and staff announced earlier this week that Jason Merritt has been hired as its new executive director. It’s a fitting job for someone who deeply appreciates the benefits of time spent outdoors.
“All of us at Telluride Academy are overjoyed to welcome Jason to this special organization and look forward to what’s to come,” academy officials said in a news release.
Merritt, a 30-year member of the Telluride community, has spent the lion’s share of his professional life celebrating and supporting the natural world, be it through recreational pursuits or artistic endeavors. He served 12 years at Telski in various roles ranging from human resources manager to guest services manager. Most recently, he’s tour director for Mountainfilm. He also currently serves on the San Miguel County Open Space Commission.
“Jason has proven to be a highly competent leader, skilled in multitasking, and effective in communication and relationship building,” the news release said. “He brings a proven track record of financial performance, program development, successful team management and achieving goals through collaboration and support.”
Much as the academy is thrilled to have Merritt in the fold, his attraction to the 43-year-old Telluride institution is mutual.
“Telluride Academy is an iconic part of the community and has been essential to so many families' lives,” Merritt said. “The academy's mission to inspire children and teens through experiential education that promotes physical activity, creative learning, environmental stewardship, responsibility to others and positive life choices is one that I believe in strongly.”
His own children, Townes, 16, and Caroline, 12, have each participated in academy programs through the years.
“(They) have been academy campers over the years and have had wonderful experiences that have undoubtedly shaped their worldviews and well-being,” he said. “Like most people here in Telluride, our connection to the outdoors and the mountains is an important reason for building our lives here, and we feel strongly about providing that connection for our children as well.”
Academy programs place a strong emphasis on outdoor experiences. Even the popular radio camp, in which kids learn how to be DJs at KOTO, spend most of the time in that program camping and spending time outside. Camping, bicycling, hiking and climbing, as well as theatrical adventures, are all on the Telluride Academy summer menu. Learning about, and caring for, the natural environment are of utmost importance to the Telluride Academy ethos. Merritt believes those experiences and lessons are crucial in shaping the whole child.
“Time spent outdoors connecting directly with nature, and each other is critical for all people,” he said. “Providing access to those experiences for children and teens is one of the best things an organization can contribute to the community. Telluride Academy has done so for over 40 years. We intend to provide that access to as many children as possible in perpetuity.”
Currently, Merritt is absorbing all there is to know about the inner workings of the academy. As executive director, he is hands-on in all aspects of the nonprofit, including fundraising, grant writing, scheduling, hiring and staff direction, as well as reporting to the board of directors. He aims for consistency as he takes the reins.
“In a rapidly changing environment, I hope to help maintain the organization's long-term sustainability to safeguard these services for future generations of local and regional families while working with the board and staff to evaluate our best opportunities to provide those services,” he said.
His leadership skills and easy-going personality will be missed at Mountainfilm.
“Jason started in 2015 as a festival hospitality manager,” Mountainfilm Executive Director Sage Martin said. “Jason made such a lasting impact on everyone with his kind and thoughtful demeanor, as well as his fantastic sense of humor, we hired him promptly. He worked in a few different positions at Mountainfilm on his way up to tour director, gaining lots of experience that will serve him incredibly well at Telluride Academy. Jason is a natural leader and while everyone on staff misses him, we celebrate his great success. Personally, I look forward to collaborating with Jason as a fellow executive director.”
Merritt is “super excited and honored” to assume his latest role in the community and praised the academy for its part in community-building.
“Our family and countless others have relied upon the academy for formative experiences connecting children with the outdoors,” he said.
He will, along with the nonprofit’s staff and board, continue to uphold the mission: “Inspire children and teens through experiential education that promotes physical activity, creative learning, environmental stewardship, responsibility to others and positive life choices."
To learn more about Telluride Academy, visit tellurideacademy.org.
