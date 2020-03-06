Ridgway’s citizenry helped return the historic Sherbino Theater to its former glory. The theater’s website tells the story of a series of capital campaigns that have made the case for funds over the last few years.
Just like the steady beat of a metronome — tick, tick, tick — every request has been met.
Phase One, in 2016, was a call to “Help pay off the debt on the theater building.” Complete!
Phase Two, in 2018: “Help pay for improvements to the Sherbino.” Done!
Phase Three: “Help us pay off the debt on our new real-estate purchase,” the building just next door. Finis!
There is nothing left to do now, it seems, but sit back and enjoy another type of beat — a musical one. Make that ones: concerts in Ridgway are increasingly popular not only with audiences — a performance by Niceness this weekend sold out days before the band was scheduled to take the stage — but with musicians, said the Sherbino’s Programs Director Tricia Oakland.
“Everybody’s getting a little spring fever this time of year, but it’s not quite time to get out and hike and camp and ride bikes,” Oakland said with satisfaction of the crowds the theater is likely to draw these next couple weeks. “It’s a good time for us.”
To help dispel winter doldrums, the Sherb’s programming team is recruiting proven favorites — like the Americana folk duo Moors & McCumber, who will take the stage Wednesday.
“It’s the third time they’ve played here,” Oakland noted. “Both shows sold out before. It’s great; we love it,” she added of the venue’s reputation “for filling a room” and its “great, music-loving” crowds.
“We’ve been getting really good feedback that Ridgway brings out a better audience” than venues in big cities, Oakland said. “We seem to have had luck, and we’ve been having fun, booking acts that are exploding on the scene.”
Denver-based hard rockers The Yawpers “played here twice,” Oakland noted. “They’re becoming huge, and are touring internationally now. And (rootsy singer-songwriter) Jade Jackson,” another veteran of the Sherbino’s stage, “is touring with (Latin pop sensation) Lucero.”
The audience’s enthusiasm creates a feedback loop, enabling the Sherb to pull in acts likely to pack its small space. It’s a good problem to have, as long as you plan your evening accordingly.
“More and more, the trend is that our shows sell out,” Oakland said. “We’ve got a few coming up over the next couple months that we’re telling friends, ‘This is who you’ll want to see, but you’ll need tickets.”
John Fullbright, a headliner at the Ridgway Concert Series last July, “is back with a full-piece band in May and will sell out,” Oakland predicted, and the “great” pop duo Freddy and Francine from Nashville, who’ve played Telluride Bluegrass, will return in June (“Everyone who sees them loves them”).
“There is one other act I should mention,” Oakland said. Sarah Potenza, who shot to fame on The Voice’s eighth season and inspired Rolling Stone to wax rhapsodic — “Potenza is to the blues what Adele is to pop: a colossal-voiced singer who merges her old-school influences with a modernistic sound” — plays the Sherbino next Thursday, March 19. Admission is $15. The magazine said of the “spitfire, spunky” soul singer’s latest album, “Road to Rome,” “It’s music that sounds like she dresses: hard to ignore, even harder to pin down and as kinetic as an orange lightning bolt.” (The Voice “is looked down upon, but dude, it was a really hard competition,” Potenza told RS. “And what’s the difference between that, and someone in a bluegrass band that is just a f***ing regurgitation of Gillian Welch? You’re just imitating. What’s the difference between a kid singing a love song about something he doesn’t really know, and someone singing about rounders and ramblers on the Frisco bay? I am proud to have been on The Voice. I am proud to be wearing neon straw instead of a straw hat. We can all coexist.”)
“She’s the one everybody should come see, because with her trajectory, she probably won’t be playing venues like the Sherbino a year from now,” Oakland said frankly of Sarah Potenza. Which is probably right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.