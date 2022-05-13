The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) is ramping up its Norwood and Lawson Hill service this summer, operations manager and senior planner Kari Distefano shared during Thursday afternoon’s meeting.
Two community surveys were conducted recently to gauge the interest and preferences of riders in each area.
“A big project over the last six weeks has been the summer expansion plans. Along with those come some schedule adjustments. We had put out a survey to both the Norwood riders and Lawson Hill riders. We decided we are going to do an extra route for Norwood and try to determine what the optimal time for that would be. We ended up getting 16 responses from Norwood,” Distefano shared during her operations report. “The majority of those people wanted a bus that left Norwood at 11 a.m. and then the later preference was 11 p.m. To try and accommodate that of course we would need to get the bus back to Norwood.”
The later Norwood bus would benefit those who work in hospitality but live in Norwood.
“What we will end up having is a bus that leaves Telluride at 9:45 a.m. and it’ll come back from Norwood at 11 a.m. To that we added a really late one. This was an effort to accommodate both people who wanted to go out and mainly the service industry. … I’ve gotten some comments about this, and people are excited about it.”
The Norwood route will also make stops at the Lawson Hill lot and in Two Rivers, she added.
“All these new trips will also be stopping in Two Rivers and the Lawson Hill park and ride lot, so we are effectively adding not only to our Norwood trip, but to our Down Valley route. I think people will be really happy with that,” she said.
Of the 47 respondents to the Lawson Hill service survey, a majority expressed interest in adding more routes between the current gap of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. SMART is adding a handful of afternoon routes, as well as one late-night ride.
“The big favorite was to fill in that gap between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., with just the one Down Valley bus picking up that service, so we’re adding an early morning to get people to Bustang on the 7:20 a.m. bus, and we are also adding three midday routes,” Distefano said. “That mid-period of time, if you include the existing Down Valley route, will be pretty full. We’ll have pretty good coverage. The last one we’re adding is one later night. It will actually leave the courthouse (in Telluride) at 10:20 p.m.”
Since the height of the pandemic, ridership numbers have also recovered recently, though April was down, most likely due to more people leaving town during offseason.
“Our ridership continues to be strong. April is kind of a funny one. We were actually down in April over last year. I think more people traveled this year. There was a huge drop in the two weeks that the kiddos were out of school,” she said.
SMART Executive Director David Averill reiterated that ridership has been up, particularly this year as gas prices have increased.
“Ridership is up quite a bit on Norwood, quite a bit on Down Valley and Rico. Lawson is always up. It’s really hard to compare because of the variations with offseason and Lawson is on and off. When I compare, though, to this time last year ridership is up like 30 percent,” he said during his first quarter report Thursday. “I got to believe that some of what’s driving it is gas prices, because we usually see pretty big bumps in transit ridership when gas gets over $4 a gallon, and we are well above $4 a gallon at this point.”
Rising fuel costs also effect SMART operations. Averill said April’s fuel bill was an “all-time high” for SMART, which has a fuel agreement with San Miguel County, which includes an administration fee. But the costs aren’t necessarily a dire concern that would require any fare or service adjustments anytime soon.
“Just from my standpoint, we’re not there yet. We’re not seeing economic contraction. The revenue side has greatly outpaced this expense,” said Patrick Barry, Mountain Village council member and SMART treasurer.
