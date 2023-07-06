Mountain Village seals broadband deal

Mountain Village has announced its broadband fiber service (internet and cable) for residents and businesses was purchased by Clearnetworx and takes effect on August 1.
Customers will be receiving emails and communication from Clearnetworx in the next week or two, Casey Irving, director of business development at Clearnetworx, told the Planet.
“Clearnetworx and Mountain Village are in the process of migrating customer information and billing to Clearnetworx,” Irving said. “As a result, customers can expect to in the near future see bills coming from Clearnewtworx instead of the town.”
Mountain Village Public Information Officer Kathrine Warren confirmed with the Planet that customers will receive more information soon.
The purchase price for the system was $5.7 million.
Clearnetworx is based in Montrose and also serves customers in Telluride, Norwood, Montrose, Delta, Ouray and Ridgway and has “ongoing fiber expansions in Cortez, Bayfield, Fruita and Palisade,” a news release said.
“We are excited to partner with Clearnetworx to provide a quality broadband product to our residents,” Mountain Village Town Manager Paul Wisor said. “This partnership will undoubtedly benefit our residents and businesses, empowering them with cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity.”
Fiber internet service, which Mountain Village invested in to replace its aged cable internet service, offers high-speed 1-gigabit internet to properties in Mountain Village.
Mountain Village officials said they are working with Clearnetworx to ensure a smooth transition.
Irving told the Planet that customers will not see price increases on their bills.
“We plan on maintaining all of Mountain Village’s current pricing structure and speeds,” Irving said. “Clearnetworx has only lowered pricing for our customers in our 10-plus years in business.”
While Mountain Village’s broadband service has collected more revenue in user fees for internet service from 2020 to the present, the opposite is true for cable TV.
A March finance report shows the revenue collected for cable TV fees decreased from $264,063 in 2020 to $143,038 in 2022. Over that same period, internet fees collected increased from $287,317 to $360,579.
Mountain Village chose Clearnetworx through a request-for-proposal (RFP) process. Clearnetworx is a subsidiary of Vero Broadband LLC.
Meeting documents show the town had been discussing broadband operations, RFPs and negotiations at several meetings in 2022 and 2023 before meeting on June 15 to vote on the acquisition, which passed unanimously.
“The town issued a RFP after it concluded the underlying rationale for owning and operating a cable and broadband system no longer existed,” a town memo in the meeting packet said.
Mountain Village’s town plazas offer free public wifi, but when Mountain Village was created, no private business could provide internet service to the area.
“That is no longer the case,” Wisor said, noting the growth of providers established and growing in the region.
Council member Peter Duprey asked, “As you went through the negotiations with Vero, did it occur the way you expected to, or was it more onerous?”
“No, we hired outside counsel,” Wisor said. “No offense to (town attorney) David (McConaughy). We hired outside counsel who does broadband transactions on a regular basis.”
Discussion ensued at the June 15 meeting. Along with the broadband sale, the town staff was reduced, with one town employee leaving to go work for Vero.
Irving said there are about 110 staff on the western slope for Clearnetworx and its sister company, Deeply Digital, the fiber construction team.
At prior meetings, council held an executive session for about an hour in February to discuss strategies and negotiations “in connection with the sale of the broadband system.” Mountain Village Chief Technology Officer Jim Soukup “was not able to present to council in person” for his staff report at the same meeting, the minutes from the meeting stated.
A special town council meeting was held on April 20 to talk about broadband in executive session. Mayor Laila Benitez and mayor pro tem Dan Caton were present along with council members Harvey Mogenson, Marti Prohaska, Jack Gilbride and Duprey; council member Patrick Berry was marked absent.
Soukup was present for that meeting, along with Wisor, assistant town manager Michelle Haynes, deputy town clerk Kim Schooley, town attorney David McConaughy and finance director Lizbeth Lemley. Also in attendance were Michael O’Connor, Mike Foster and Brandon Dittman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.