During off-season, time seems to come to a standstill. April winds gust, dust blows and visions of beaches dance in our heads. The lull is welcome. But the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s staff has its eyes on the prize — a future filled with events both live and streamed, and a benefit night of Americana music with proceeds being donated to SAF, a token of appreciation from the Telluride Americana Festival for what has been the nonprofit’s toughest year. That’s really hopeful news.
Maggie Stevens, SAF’s PR and marketing director said that looking ahead the calendar will be filled with live music.
“We’re going to start doing more live music,” Stevens said. “The goal for the summer is to be busy. We want to have people in the theater.”
The theater is, of course, the historic Sheridan Opera House, which, like so many other small venues, saw its 2020 events wiped off the calendar by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even this year, though SAF is beginning to book shows again, public health orders mean that facemasks are required, social distancing remains in place and purchasing pods of seats rather than single tickets will be the new normal.
“This is how it’s going to be,” Stevens said.
SAF is also offering opportunities to see shows from the comfort of your own couch. Tonight is the second of two live virtual concerts with indie folk band Blind Pilot. The band is streaming live from the Liberty Theater in Astoria, Oregon. A portion of each ticket sold through the opera house link benefits the Sheridan Arts Foundation. And don’t sweat it if you can’t watch tonight, as it is available on demand with a ticket purchase for two weeks. Bundles include a post-show VIP Solo Set and Q&A with Israel Nebeker and a limited-edition silkscreen poster illustrated by Ryan Dobrowski.
Troupers that they are, the student thespians of Young People’s Theatre are presenting the final student musical of the season, “Cinderella,” directed by Leah Heidenreich. The second of two musicals performed by her high school-aged students, “Cinderella” is perfect for the whole family. Show dates are Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and sold in pods.
What Stevens is probably most excited about is the return of live music to the historic stage. The winter season’s après ski shows filled a void for live music aficionados but it when the summer season kicks off Friday, May 29 with Elephant Revival’s Daniel Rodriquez, it’s a sure sign that “normal” is on its way back to the opera house.
“It’s a really big deal,” Stevens said. “To have live music in here again … it’ll feel semi-normal. It’s a big first step.”
With limited capacity — just 75 tickets will be sold — SAF has kept ticket prices reasonable by offering two, back-to-back shows.
Tickets are $25 each plus a ticketing fee and only sold in pods. Stevens encourages those who would like to attend to call a few friends you're comfortable sitting with and buy a four- or six-pod for a night of live music. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at noon.
Stevens said SAF staff is doing its best to “figure out how to not lose huge amounts of money,” as, early in the season, few artists are scheduling tours and instead performing more one-offs, which tend to cost venue operators more.
“We’re trying to find that balance,” Stevens said.
Whether the bar will be open or not for the Rodriquez shows is yet to be determined.
And in other recent announcements from SAF, the Telluride Americana Music Festival is donating a “generous portion” of the proceeds of its Sunday concert to the SAF. Tickets are now on sale for night of intimate singer-songwriter performances from Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Jessi Alexander Sunday, July 18. The festival, which has already sold out its Thursday through Saturday evening shows, has indicated special guests could join the headliners on stage. Stevens is overwhelmed with the festival’s generosity.
“It’s so wonderful they are doing this for us,” she said. “They realize how tough it is for small, independent venues.”
Tickets are on sale now for $150 per person and proceeds benefit the historic Sheridan Opera House's preservation and programming.
In all, the SAF is optimistic for the summer’s programming and is happy to offer live music on the stage once again.
“We’re feeling really hopeful,” Stevens said.
For tickets and more information go to sheridanoperahouse.com.
