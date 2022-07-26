Many nonprofits and businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, whether it’s due to lack of housing, the “Great Resignation,” a demand for higher wages, or the ongoing effects of pandemic stress. These issues, combined with increased needs for services and programs, have made hiring and staffing issues a challenge for many businesses and nonprofits. To promote discussion on this topic and initiate collaboration and solutions, the Telluride Foundation is hosting a “Community Conversation: Hiring and Retaining Staff” Wednesday Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Sherbino Theatre in Ridgway.
This discussion is open to anyone interested in the topic, but the conversation will be especially focused on nonprofit organizations and collaboration. The conversation will be facilitated by Kelly Goodin, Executive Director of Second Chance Humane Society, and Tera Wick, Ridgway Community Initiatives Facilitator.
In addition, Claudia Garcia Curzio, Latinx Outreach Specialist at the Wilkinson Public Library, will discuss best practices for hiring and retaining diverse staff and ensuring an inclusive workplace. The purpose of the event is to spur conversation, ideas, collaborations, and solutions, allowing participants to leave with ideas they can implement at their organization. This is an issue that impacts everyone in our communities,” said Goodin. “Although we began this conversation from a nonprofit organization perspective, it is one that everyone can participate in.
“Early this year, the foundation and its new CEO Jason Corzine held a series of listening sessions in Norwood, Naturita, Ridgway, and Telluride,” said April Montgomery, VP Programs at the Telluride Foundation. “We heard from many who participated in the listening sessions that finding employees was a current challenge and they were looking for new ways to attract employees as well as support the mental health and stress challenges many of their current staff were dealing with.”
For more information or to RSVP for the Community Conversation workshop, please contact Montgomery at (970) 728-8717 or email april@telluridefounation.org.
This workshop is the second in a series of informational sessions for nonprofits hosted by the Telluride Foundation this year. Workshop descriptions and registration links can also be found on the Foundation’s website,
Upcoming workshops include a Social Media workshop taught by Allison Bills Sept. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library’s program room. Learn basic tips and tricks for social media. Please RSVP to april@telluridefounation.org.
Also coming up will a workshop on Optimizing Nonprofit Giving taught by Lisa Durant Nov. 29, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Giving Tuesday is a great day to learn more about different vehicles for giving, especially ways to give in the most tax-advantageous manner. Durant will also provide an update on new tax changes which might impact your organization. This workshop will be on Zoom and you must register to attend at:
us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAldOqhrj0jGtwEi7AjRBO-KY5cUvL_7A_P
The Telluride Foundation exists to create a stronger Telluride community through the promotion and support of philanthropy. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that provides support for local organizations involved in arts, education, athletics, charitable causes, land conservation and other community-based efforts through technical assistance, education and grant making. As a grant maker, the foundation awards grants to qualified applicants that serve the people living and working in the Telluride region for the purpose of enhancing the quality of life. For more information on the Telluride Foundation, visit telluridefoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.