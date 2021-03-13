FEB. 27
Seller: Peter and Sandy Kostis
Buyer: John and Nancy Bynon
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 206, Mountain Village
Price: $105,000
Seller: Breakaway Property Holdings LLC
Buyer: Paul Mann and Jennifer Scannell
Property: 113 Lost Creek Lane No. 3, Mountain Village
Price: $1.575 million
MARCH 2
Seller: Kurt Gilbert and Elicia Montoya
Buyer: Oscar and Ana Vila
Property: 330 West Pacific Ave. Unit B, Telluride
Price: $2.5 million
Seller: Lot 2J The Depot LLC
Buyer: Kurt Gilbert and Elicia Montoya
Property: 480 Depot Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.487 million
Seller: Hangar #1 LLC
Buyer: Robert Skalla
Property: 217 East Colorado Ave. No. F, Telluride
Price: $1.55 million
MARCH 4
Seller: Dan and Mary Solomon
Buyer: Newlin Community Property Trust
Property: 524 West Galena Ave., Telluride
Price: $1.87 million
Seller: Gary and Susan Buonanna
Buyer: James and Misty Dameron
Property: 108 Cristelli Lane (vacant), Telluride
Price: $450,000
Seller: David, Grant and Lisa Doorn
Buyer: David Strellner
Property: 35 Pilot Lane Knob No. 205, Telluride
Price: $334,500
Seller: Jason Slosberg
Buyer: Jurgen and Lisa Ihns
Property: Aldasoro Boulevard (vacant), Telluride
Price: $875,000
Seller: Michael Schoo
Buyer: Kimberly Perutz Trust
Property: Wapiti Drive (vacant), Telluride
Price: $360,000
Seller: 108 Percent LLC
Buyer: Kiwi Fields LP
Property: 116 Rocky Road, Mountain Village
Price: $6.335 million
MARCH 5
Seller: Duffey Trust
Buyer: Richard and Jill Stockard
Property: Cortina Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $560,000
Seller: Mary Beel Mine LLC
Buyer: Mary B LLC
Property: Vacant lot, Ophir
Price: $210,000
MARCH 10
Seller: Deep Creek Mesa 101 LLC
Buyer: 13 Stonegate Drive LLC
Property: 13 Stonegate Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.4 million
MARCH 11
Seller: Greg Viditz-Ward
Buyer: Lauren Russell
Property: 136 South Tomboy St. No. D308, Telluride
Price: $280,808.38
