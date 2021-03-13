FEB. 27

Seller: Peter and Sandy Kostis 

Buyer: John and Nancy Bynon 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 206, Mountain Village

Price: $105,000

Seller: Breakaway Property Holdings LLC

Buyer: Paul Mann and Jennifer Scannell  

Property: 113 Lost Creek Lane No. 3, Mountain Village

Price: $1.575 million 

MARCH 2

Seller: Kurt Gilbert and Elicia Montoya 

Buyer: Oscar and Ana Vila   

Property: 330 West Pacific Ave. Unit B, Telluride

Price: $2.5 million 

Seller: Lot 2J The Depot LLC 

Buyer: Kurt Gilbert and Elicia Montoya 

Property: 480 Depot Ave., Telluride 

Price: $4.487 million

Seller: Hangar #1 LLC  

Buyer: Robert Skalla 

Property: 217 East Colorado Ave. No. F, Telluride 

Price: $1.55 million  

MARCH 4

Seller: Dan and Mary Solomon 

Buyer: Newlin Community Property Trust 

Property: 524 West Galena Ave., Telluride 

Price: $1.87 million 

Seller: Gary and Susan Buonanna 

Buyer: James and Misty Dameron 

Property: 108 Cristelli Lane (vacant), Telluride

Price: $450,000

Seller: David, Grant and Lisa Doorn

Buyer: David Strellner 

Property: 35 Pilot Lane Knob No. 205, Telluride

Price: $334,500 

Seller: Jason Slosberg

Buyer: Jurgen and Lisa Ihns 

Property: Aldasoro Boulevard (vacant), Telluride

Price: $875,000 

Seller: Michael Schoo

Buyer: Kimberly Perutz Trust

Property: Wapiti Drive (vacant), Telluride 

Price: $360,000 

Seller: 108 Percent LLC 

Buyer: Kiwi Fields LP

Property: 116 Rocky Road, Mountain Village

Price: $6.335 million  

MARCH 5

Seller: Duffey Trust 

Buyer: Richard and Jill Stockard 

Property: Cortina Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $560,000

Seller: Mary Beel Mine LLC  

Buyer: Mary B LLC 

Property: Vacant lot, Ophir

Price: $210,000 

MARCH 10

Seller: Deep Creek Mesa 101 LLC  

Buyer: 13 Stonegate Drive LLC

Property: 13 Stonegate Drive, Mountain Village 

Price: $4.4 million 

MARCH 11

Seller: Greg Viditz-Ward 

Buyer: Lauren Russell

Property: 136 South Tomboy St. No. D308, Telluride 

Price: $280,808.38 