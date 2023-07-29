The San Miguel County Search and Rescue (SMC SAR) team is always on call and runs on support from a number of funding sources and volunteers, as well as a few paid staff, to meet the needs of visitors and locals alike when trouble comes in the backcountry. The team was recently able to add two more specialists to cover a part-time position, which has made things easier for the busy team members.
“The new position has made a huge difference in how we cover [the emergency] calls,” said Susan Lilly, San Miguel Sheriff's Office public information officer and a member of the SMC SAR team.
Fischer Hazen and Jonathan Miller, both long-time SAR volunteers and team leaders, agreed to take on the half-time specialist position together.
“They’re both great guys and I’m happy that we were able to get them compensation for their work,” said San Miguel Sheriff's Office deputy and SAR specialist Todd Rector. “They also both have families and full-time jobs,” he added, saying it made sense for them to split the position.
"Jonathan and Fischer really stood out [in the application process]. They both have a lot of experience working with our team as leaders and also in the outdoor industry.”
According to the Colorado Search and Rescue Association (CSAR) website (www.coloradosar.org), there are roughly 50 SAR organizations across the state. Colorado's county sheriffs are required by the state to coordinate SAR efforts. Most SAR teams are non-profit organizations, and a few of them are sheriff-managed teams with approximately 2500 volunteer responders statewide. People who receive search and rescue assistance do so at no charge.
Citing a Colorado Parks and Wildlife study, CSAR said that 92% of Colorado residents “recreate outdoors, and 62% recreate in parks, trails, and open spaces one or more times a week. In addition, out-of-state visitors to Colorado have increased steadily in the past 20 years. It’s not surprising that backcountry search and rescue (BSAR) teams in the state are busy — and getting busier.”
That busy SAR schedule is why the county supported the new paid part-time position.
"San Miguel County is proud of our highly-skilled SAR team," said San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring. "As the number of people accessing the backcountry increases, we recognize we must support the team so SAR can continue to fulfill its mission."
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said that in addition to county funding, the SMC SAR 501c3 “receives a handful of donations each year. A couple of local citizens contribute sizable amounts which really helps.”
Additionally, a citizen donated a new Airbus Helicopter last summer, along with pilot time and maintenance cost. “We hope through donations we can keep the helicopter program going,” said Masters. “We would like to expand our reach out to persons who would like to donate.”
There are a few additional things that those going into the backcountry can do to help the team.
For example, the organization has room for more volunteers.
Currently, SMC SAR has “about 46 full-status members,” said Rector. However, he added, "Not all of our members show up all of the time, and we're always interested in new members."
“If you’re interested in search and rescue, we’d love to hear from you,” he added.
For those simply interested in getting into the backcountry, Rector said, “Be sure you have a plan. Have the equipment to spend the night and some medical equipment. Our mountains are sizable and fraught with risk if you don’t have the appropriate skill set.”
Another way that individuals can help SMC SAR is by purchasing the Colorado Search and Rescue Card (CORSAR), or hunting and fishing licenses, portions of which go into a statewide fund for search and rescue.
According to CSAR, “The [statewide fund] is primarily used to replace team and personal gear and equipment that is lost or damaged during a mission, and only if that particular rescue subject had a hunting or fishing license or CORSAR card.”
A CORSAR card may be purchased online through the link at www.sanmiguelcountyco.gov/241/Search-Rescue. Those interested in donating to or volunteering for SMC SAR will find information on that page.
