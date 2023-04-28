A tremendous time for birdwatchers

An estimated 4,100 birds flew over San Miguel County’s skies Thursday night in a rain and snow storm.
That’s according to BirdCast, an online dashboard showcasing “the spectacle of bird migration” from Cornell, U. Mass. Amherst and CSU (visit birdcast.info to learn more).
Their numbers very likely included the chestnut-flanked Black-necked, or Eared, Grebe, a water bird resplendent in breeding plumage, with wispy-golden tendrils on its cheeks, an assertive black crest and fiery red eyes.
The Eared Grebe travels up to 3,700 miles during migration. But check this out (the more you learn about birds, the more weirdly fascinating they get): “For perhaps nine to ten months each year, this species is flightless,” my birding app says, “the longest flightless period of any bird in the world capable of flight at all.”
Spring’s perhaps the best time of year to see beguiling winged creatures that pass through this region very briefly, and, luckily for us, not only by night.
Migrating birds need a place to alight, and to feed, along their lengthy journeys.
Fruitgrowers Mesa, outside Delta, is “a really good place to see them,” said Black Canyon Audubon Society member Bill Harris. “Birds are starting to migrate in” to Western Colorado, in ever-greater numbers, over the next two weeks, Harris adds (peak migration season is March to May). Fruitgrowers Mesa, according to Harris, is a likely place to see an Eared Grebe.
For that matter, you might also spot Clark’s Grebes on their way to breeding grounds farther north — say, Wyoming, Montana or Canada — for the summer. “You can see several sandpipers there,” Harris added. Fruitgrowers Mesa is an excellent place to spot the Bonaparte Gull, with its jaunty black hood and “nasal, snarling” call. The smallest gull you are likely to see in North America, even if you managed to follow this migrant to its summer breeding grounds in Alaska or northwestern Canada, you’d be unlikely to keep it in sight for long. The bird — “named for French zoologist Lucien Bonaparte, a distant cousin of Napoleon” — generally builds nests “remote from human disturbance,” high in trees (in contrast to other gulls, which generally nest on the ground).
Harris ticked off other migrants you might see at Fruitgrowers: American White pelicans, both Lesser and Greater Yellowlegs, Marbled Godwits, and California and Ring-billed gulls.
“The best way” to access Fruitgrowers “is along North Road, which crosses the causeway,” Harris said, “right outside the town of Eckert.”
Harris will lead a West End field trip for BCAS members to Paradox Valley on May 9-10 to explore additional habitats (this region offers so many): Scrub, riparian, and alpine.
Participants “can expect to see close to 70 species on several short walks in good bird habitats,” a BCAS flyer reads. “This allows for a rich mix of birds during spring migration.”
Plan on spotting “a variety of waterfowl, Black-throated sparrow, Vireos, Yellow-Breasted Chat, Grace’s Warbler, Black Phoebe and a host of migrants.”
Visit blackcanyonaudubon.org to learn more.
Additional bird-spotting opportunities will soon be on offer at the annual Ute Mountain Mesa Birding Festival, which is timed to spring migration in the Four Corners region. The annual event, hosted by the Cortez Cultural Center (cortezculturalcenter.org), is coming up May 17-21. This year’s keynote speaker is Ted Floyd, editor of Birding magazine and author of “How to Know the Birds: The Art and Adventure of Birding,” (National Geographic, 2019). The title of Floyd’s keynote speech: “Vive la Revolution! Birding and Nature Study in the Digital Era.”
Which brings us back to my own backyard, where a dozen or so brilliant, comical Evening Grosbeaks have been seen daily, tucking into black-oiled sunflower seeds at my feeder. Perhaps the most comprehensive, and surely one of the best, digital resources to learn more about these birds has just become available: Wilkinson Public Library patrons can now access the costly “Birds of the World” database with their library card. A subscription to “Birds” would cost me over $100 annually on my own, but through the Wilkinson, I can read it for free. The first thing I did after signing up was read about the Evening Grosbeak, a species whose population has declined more than 90 percent since the 1970s, according to Zach Hutchinson, community science coordinator for Audubon Rockies.
“You’re lucky you’re getting to see this bird right now,” Hutchinson added. The grosbeaks flock together to feed, he explained, but soon, they’ll disband to breed. “They’re fairly secretive when they’re not at feeders,” he said. “The amazing thing is, we get to enjoy them in our backyards while they’re around. To have that many at your home, that’s truly a gift. Many folks no longer see them.”
