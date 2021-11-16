The Trust for Community Housing (TCH) understands how hard it is for some locals to secure housing, especially in today’s real estate climate, where properties are selling and rents are increasing. TCH hopes to make local employee’s transition into housing a little easier.
Are you a local worker and looking for help with the costs of securing a rental? TCH’s Opportunity Fund grant program may be able to help. The program has awarded 51 grants to date, enabling 102 locals to both purchase and cover rental deposits and other costs associated with getting into housing.
“It’s easier to reach locals who are buying homes since most of the banks and mortgage companies know about our program,” TCH Executive Director Amy Levek said. “It’s so much harder to reach renters, but we want them to know that they can apply, too.”
TCH’s grants are available for renters to deal with move-in costs like deposits, which can sometimes be substantial. Levek elaborated that “the rental unit does not need to be deed-restricted, but the renter does need to qualify through the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority as an employee working in the region.”
Grants are awarded to qualified workers in the region to help them achieve housing stability. They are designed to enable recipients to stay in the region, benefitting the family, their employer, and the local economy and community.
“Our grantees have included on-call employees, self-employed workers, artists, retail workers, small business owners and library workers,” Levek added.
In our current economy, even “affordable” housing can be hard — or even impossible — for employees to afford, due to relatively modest but still daunting down payments and closing costs. The Housing Opportunity Fund addresses that part of the housing puzzle through providing grants to help qualified local employees actually get into housing.
“Our grantees are a cross-section of those who keep our community strong,” Levek said. “And I’m even more impressed by what most of them contribute to the community.”
TCH obtains references from grant applicants, as well as information on financial need and employment history.
TCH is working on other projects as well, including working with owners of secondary units to encourage them to rent long term. TCH is also evaluating land throughout the region for partnerships to create more affordable housing.
For more information and to apply, go to the Trust for Community Housing website at trustforcommunityhousing.org.
TCH was established as a grassroots nonprofit (501c3) organization to make sure our community remains strong and vital by increasing resources available for affordable housing. TCH is the Telluride region’s only nonprofit dedicated specifically to housing and is supported by a broad spectrum of full- and part-time residents who treasure what makes our shared home unique.
TCH’s mission is to preserve our community through increasing regional housing opportunities. Through collaboration with others, the nonprofit Trust expands resources available for housing, helping to secure a diverse and vital community.
TCH welcomes support.
