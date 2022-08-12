San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper is back in Telluride after a three-week program at the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The program is for senior executives in local and state governments. Cooper was part of a small group of local and state officials. In May 2020, the Gates Family Foundation selected Cooper, along with eight other “top civic leaders,” as Harvard fellows in granting Cooper a scholarship and funding to attend. Cooper spoke about her time at Harvard during Wednesday’s Board od County Commissioners meeting.
“We're excited to hear some of the big things that she took away from that (experience),” San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna said.
Although Cooper was selected in 2020, the program was postponed until summer 2022 due to the pandemic. She credited close colleagues and other HKS alumni as one of the main reasons why she decided to apply over two years ago.
“They thought highly of the program and felt that I was a good fit, so I was confident that I was walking into a great opportunity, but the deep learning experience itself exceeded all my expectations, and the new relationships are invaluable,” Cooper told the Daily Planet.
The program consisted of 73 students, which Cooper said was one of the most diverse groups she had ever been a part of. Three administrators and 19 professors led the course. The professors included Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, his chief of staff, a CNN Correspondent, authors and leading experts in the world of public policy.
Before the class began, the professors took time to research their students. Cooper explained that this familiarity and knowledge was then used in the classroom.
At the beginning of the course, Cooper did a lot of listening.
“I wanted to learn from the diverse life and work experience of others. The program was an opportunity to change the way we think and understand that we are not as isolated as we think, regardless of geography. We are all dependent on effective public policy, especially at the local level, and a healthy functioning democracy,” Cooper said.
The students came from different political backgrounds, which Cooper said was “challenging and uncomfortable for all of us.” The group was also internationally diverse, and she met officials from Argentina, Ukraine and American Samoa.
The course went through case studies and examples from people who had lived through certain experiences. Throughout the course, they covered specific implementations of climate policy and its effectiveness, economic policies and how religion has been closely intertwined in American politics.
Cooper said she viewed the opportunity to bring new ideas home rather than bring new ideas to the class. However, outside of the classroom, she was frequently asked about Telluride’s culture and mountain town lifestyle.
“An idea I shared in the end was that although we may not all live the ‘active mountain lifestyle,’ democracy requires that we all practice ‘extreme humanity.’ All credit for that phase goes to my father-in-law Tom Peters,” Cooper said.
At the end of the course, five people from the class presented leadership challenges they faced, and then other students would sign-up to work together on the specific challenge as a group. Cooper worked with Tatiana Sakharuk, the chief executive director of the UN Global Compact Network in Ukraine. Sakharuk brought up the challenge of building a program to bring mental health services to Ukrainians starting at the school-age level. Together, Cooper and the team built an organizational structure and surprised Sakharuk with a GoFundMe page that ended up raising over $10,000.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Bordogna, who attended the HKS program eight years ago, said he still uses the lessons and skills he learned during the course.
“I remember that the first six months, first year even, (after) realizing ‘this is similar to this case study,’ and the broadening this idea that it's not necessarily one expert that makes the best decision or even three experts. It's the broadness of the group,” Bordogna said
Cooper said she is still processing a lot of what she learned during her three weeks but can already see how to implement her new skills into her role as county commissioner.
“I look forward to bringing some of it into our community, and I spent a lot of time thinking about Diamond Ridge, and really how to structure are our process moving forward,” Cooper said.
Cooper appreciated all the support she received from her family, colleagues at San Miguel County and the Gates Family Foundations throughout her participation in the program.
