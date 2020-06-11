This tale of water has a positive outcome, but last weekend’s weather event, which brought heavy rains and swollen creeks, served to keep Telluride Public Works Department hustling for a few days. The department went so far as to urge customers to conserve water; a notice that has since been rescinded.
It was a busy weekend, according to public works director Paul Ruud, but now, he said, “We’re out of the woods.”
To set the stage, Ruud described ongoing work beginning in early June with Idarado Mining Company in Bridal Veil Basin, and a malfunctioning filter train at the Mill Creek water treatment plant as players in the drama.
In Bridal Veil Basin, the main penstock that feeds water from Blue Lake to the Pandora water treatment plant had been shut off so that Idarado crews could work. The back-up pipe, the Falls Crest diversion, provides redundancy for the system and was doing its job drawing water from Bridal Veil Creek, until Saturday’s rain, which coupled with normal meltwater “completely overwhelmed the intake facility at the Falls Crest diversion with mud, rock, trees and detritus,” Ruud said in his memo on the incident to town manager Ross Herzog.
“It was crazy,” Ruud said of amount of debris clogging the intake.
Turning on the Blue Lake penstock would have served to resolve the issue, however, the storm also caused Marshall Creek to blow out, depositing more of the same kind of debris onto the Idarado Mill property.
“The Marshall Creek culvert that crosses County Road K69 near the entrance to the Idarado Mining Company property was entirely blocked with mud, rocks and logs,” Ruud wrote in his memo.
That prevented crews from accessing the penstock and the valve that has to be manually opened to restore water to the Pandora water treatment plant.
“Idarado crews (with San Miguel County Road and Bridge) were cleaning up Marshall Creek, so we couldn’t get up to Blue Lake to turn on the valve,” Ruud said.
Now both pipes that feed the Pandora facility were temporarily out of commission.
While those two calamities were being addressed, town’s potable water was then drawn exclusively from the Mill Creek water treatment plant, which is rated to treat 1 million gallons of water per day. The town has treated water storage capabilities of approximately 2 million gallons. Ruud explained that the Mill Creek facility operates with two filter trains (those serve to remove impurities from raw water), each of which handles 500,000 gallons of water each. And one of those was turned off while crews worked to trouble shoot and wait on ordered parts.
With one of two filter trains down, Mill Creek was now producing 500,000 gallons of treated water, but public usage was at 600,000 to 650,000 gallons per day. They were operating at a deficit.
With production slowed and town water use experiencing an uptick, Ruud decided to alert town officials and issue a notice to the public to conserve water.
At Tuesday’s Town Council, Mayor DeLanie Young expressed alarm at the amount of water being consumed.
“We’re not even that busy,” she said during Herzog’s manager’s report.
Ruud said crews worked through the weekend, and on Sunday, the second filter train was restored.
Early this week, town crews were able to turn on the Falls Crest diversion thus sharing water treatment between Mill Creek plant and Pandora. At no time, Ruud said, was water potability compromised. And thanks to a public that heeded the call for conservation, the town’s water systems were never overwhelmed.
On Wednesday, town officials released a statement signaling that water production challenges had been fully addressed.
“The Town of Telluride is pleased to announce that the temporary difficulty with water production has been resolved,” the statement reads in part. “The Falls Crest diversion has been cleaned and the raw water pipeline to the Pandora water treatment plant is being filled today (Wednesday).”
The Mill Creek plant had also been restored to full capacity, according to the statement.
