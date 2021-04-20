While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we interact with each other, it has also changed the way we interact with the environment. During the initial COVID-19 lockdown in late spring 2020, the carbon dioxide emissions in the Bay Area dropped by 25 percent. To Ron Cohen, this is a solid indicator as to how we can get carbon dioxide emissions to drop in the future.
A professor of chemistry and Earth and planetary science at the University of California in Berkeley, Cohen’s research group is focused on the basic processes that impact air quality and climate. He is specifically interested in urban air pollution and the global atmosphere. Over the years he has looked at how things like lightning affect global chemistry and how changes in nitrogen dioxide affect air pollution. Currently, he’s working on mapping air quality and carbon dioxide emissions in the Bay Area through the Berkeley Environment Air Quality and CO2 Network (BEACO2N).
Cohen was inspired to start BEACO2N after observing some colleagues measuring temperature and humidity at the top of the Redwood forest.
“They could go up and make all these measurements with no wires,” Cohen recounted. “They could put 100 sensors at the top of the Redwood forest, which you would never have been able to do if you had them on a cable. That got me thinking about how we could use that idea of intense mapping to study other things in the atmosphere.”
BEACO2N utilizes a similar approach to study atmospheric gases. Rather than using a small number of instruments to measure a large area, Cohen and his team have created a network of instruments spanning over 70 locations to collect data on emissions and pollution in the Bay Area. Cohen is looking forward to analyzing the information provided by these sensors.
“I’d just like to understand how the world works,” Cohen said. “The scientist in me wants to know which things are happening in the world that contribute to emissions.”
With BEACO2N, Cohen’s network of nodes measure carbon dioxide, along with nitrogen oxides, ozone, carbon monoxide and particulate matter. By gathering information on gas emissions in an urban area like San Francisco, Cohen hopes to better understand how and why the gases appear in the atmosphere and to inform good climate policy.
“Right after the most intense shut down last spring, we got a really good measurement of how much you could reduce CO2 with strong action, and if we imagine a future where more than half of the cars are electric, what would that look like,” Cohen said.
Information like this can make a big difference to policy makers. Cohen and his team estimate that good policy can change carbon dioxide emissions by about 5 percent per year in a city.
“We feel a certain obligation to translate the science piece that we do into a form that air managers and politicians and mayors can use in their analysis of how they should spend their resources in cities,” Cohen said.
This summer, Cohen will continue to explore this topic in co-organizing a Telluride Science Research Center workshop where he will gather researchers who are pushing the frontiers in use of new observational, and modeling tools for the description, evaluation and process level understanding of the chemical composition of air in cities.
This is the sixth in a series of Telluride Science scientist profiles. To learn more about Telluride Science, visit telluridescience.org. For more on Cohen, visit cohen.cchem.berkeley.edu, and for more on BEACO2N, visit beacon.berkeley.edu/about.
