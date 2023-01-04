As a matter of beginning of the year business, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners unanimously elected District 1 Commissioner Hilary Cooper to serve as the 2023 chair, taking over the gavel from District 3 Commissioner Kris Holstrom. District 2 Commissioner Lance Waring was elected vice-chair. The board rotates the position yearly. (Screenshot by Suzanne Cheavens/Telluride Daily Planet)