The San Miguel County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) began 2023 with a light agenda and a number of items typical of first-of-the-year business, including the passing of the chair baton from Kris Holstrom to Hilary Cooper.
It is customary for the BOCC to take year-long turns on the gavel. With District 3 commissioner Holstrom’s turn complete, commissioner Cooper, who represents the east end of the county, District 1, was next. She was appointed by her fellow commissioners unanimously with District 2 commissioner Lance Waring elected as vice-chair. The three agreed that serving as chair and running meetings was, as Holstrom said, a learning experience.
“I just want to say since I've worked with these folks for a while, I think we make a pretty good team,” she said. “And I think as each one of us has been able to do this we each learn a lot every time we rotate positions.”
County manager Mike Bordogna praised Holstrom for her work as chair in 2022.
“I wanted to commend you on the job you've done this past year as chair, Kris,” Bordogna said. “It's been a difficult year, but you've chaired our meetings well, and with grace, and kept us on track, and I thank you for your service.”
Gavel in hand, Cooper then led the meeting, which included an update from county road and bridge director Ryan Righetti on plans to pave a half-mile section of County Road K69. The short section of road eyed for paving runs from adjacent to the Idarado mill site, to just short of the parking lot for the Bridal Veil Trailhead. The paving project, which has now been put out to bid twice, has attracted a single bid. Righetti said the one that was submitted was higher than engineers had projected the project to cost and would exceed the department’s budget as the current bid stands.
“This bid was substantially over what our engineers’ estimates were and so we are working with CDOT (Colorado Department of Public Transportation) right now to find out how far off, or if we can award this or if we can't afford this or where we're at exactly,” Righetti said. “We haven't heard back from their estimators yet, but if they come back, and their estimators say that the bid looks good, and then if we award the bid, we have to come up with a difference.”
Righetti said the bid will remain sealed on the chance the county needs to open up bidding for the project again, but told commissioners the bid came in approximately $100,000, or 25 percent, over what had been estimated.
Because the project would use state funding, it can only occur on CDOT rights-of-way, and therefore could not include the parking area proper. Commissioner Waring expressed a desire to see the busy lot paved.
“I'm very interested in strategizing ways to complete the paving of the entire parking lot and then be able to stripe and try to organize the parking up there a little better,” Waring said. “So just put that in the back of your mind as we move through the process that you described on the parts of the road that we do control. If it requires working in conjunction with Idarado at least to get access, let's start that process, please.”
Righetti explained that, indeed, was on his radar.
“That has been part of the plan of once we got to this point,” he said. “We were hoping that once we awarded the contract and we could work with that contractor to just put that in as an additional amount. And then that would be separate from this, but that was that has been the plan since the since the beginning.”
Though Waring asked that the parking lot rise to a top priority for road and bridge, Cooper indicated she didn’t feel the board should commit to bringing that work to the top of the department’s list.
“We all know that road and bridge funds are extremely tight right now,” Cooper said. “We did just have a conversation with Ophir, we've been in conversations with Trout Lake. There are other demands for improvements out of the road bridge funds so I don't consider that direction from the board to prioritize the remaining part of that.”
Holstrom suggested the commissioners instead have the department create a priority list based on their own expertise.
“I'm not a road expert and I don't know the roads as well as you do,” Holstrom said. “So, I would look to you for that. I don't think it's a bad idea for us to have a prioritized list so we can jump on anything we see that comes our way. I haven't been out on these roads enough to have anywhere near the knowledge that you and your crew do. So, I would look to you for maybe some direction or input on your priorities based on what you know.”
Wednesday’s meeting was capped with an executive session in which the board and county attorney Amy Markwell discussed the Diamond Ridge property. The property was subject to a recent legal ruling that reversed the zoning the county had placed on 39 of the 105 acres it purchased in partnership with the Town of Telluride. The 39 acres were zoned to a higher density — a new zoning classification called Community Housing (CH) — with an eye toward building workforce housing on the site on Last Dollar Road. In that ruling, filed on Dec. 21, 2022, Commissioner Cooper was also ruled biased in the course of adjudicating the zoning change, a circumstance that Judge J. Steven Patrick said denied the plaintiffs in the lawsuit — members of a neighborhood group called the Last Dollar Collective — proper due process. There was no action taken after the executive session.
