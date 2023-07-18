New changes to hang-gliding and paragliding regulations would restrict landings at Telluride Town Park to pilots who have advanced skills, according to a proposal presented to Telluride Town Council.
Telluride Town Council held a July 11 workshop on hang-gliding and paragliding regulations, and along with Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson, Telluride Town Attorney Kevin Geiger, heard a presentation by Danny Winokur from the nonprofit Telluride Air Force. The nonprofit describes itself as a foot-launched aviation organization in Telluride focused on “providing oversight and safety-focused regulation” regarding hang gliding, paragliding and speed gliding.
“Danny and Telluride Air Force reached out to the town to suggest some amendments to Telluride Municipal Code Chapter 10, under general offenses, that Article Nine, hang-gliding and paragliding regulations,” Robson said. “So I'll let Danny really just describe kind of the why and what they are hoping to see changed within our municipal code and talk around kind of the state of paragliding in Telluride.”
Winokur began by saying the changes for hang-gliding and paragliding regulations are being proposed “relatively soon, on the heels of those changes that were made only three and a half years ago,” in 2019. At the time, no one had anticipated “the level of rapid change” that would happen, he said.
Winokur said one of the latest issues in the sport of paragliding is “the insurance regulations and the insurance environment that we are operating within has changed dramatically over the past four years.” Another is “the continuing increase in destination travel. I think the pandemic has accelerated that to some degree, where we have paragliders that are now coming in internationally from other locations around the world to Telluride specifically for the purpose of flying here in our valley,” he said.
“Landing in the Town Park is a different situation than landing out on the Valley Floor,” Winokur said. “The Town Park is a much smaller location of obstacles that exist, it has more people that are using and taking advantage of it. Whereas the Valley Floor is a much, much larger parcel of land that’s completely open, very few obstacles. A more junior pilot that is learning in their progression could very safely land on the Valley Floor, whereas the requirements for landing in Town Park, we would expect the pilot to have a more advanced, proven skill set for landing safely in the Town Park.”
He said currently, approved landing sites in Telluride include Town Park, the 560-acre Valley Floor and outlying federal lands in the area.
“Those landing sites are not created equal with respect to the level of complexity or skill that is required of a pilot to land safely in those respective landing zones,” Winokur said. “And so right now the town code doesn’t deal with any distinctions between those different landing sites.”
Winokur said the Telluride Air Force’s intention with the proposed code change “is to come up with a proposal that would have the town hold the Telluride Air Force accountable for following the best practices and the safety requirements of national and international paragliding and hang-gliding organizations, but get the town council itself out of the business of becoming domain experts in the technical requirements of our sports.”
A draft version in the meeting agenda of the amendment to the municipal code shows the deletion of the United States Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (USHPA) requirements from the code and replaces it with “requirements specified by and be approved to fly by the Telluride Air Force according to its policies and procedures.”
“The amendments that were made in 2019, when I reviewed them, looked like they were primarily centered on upgrading what, at the time was about 35-year-old code that dealt only with the sport of hang gliding and didn’t even mention the sport of paragliding, and by that point in 2019, had become the dominant sport in town and in the country and in the world for that matter,” Winokur said.
Robson said delegating the use of public lands to a nonprofit club as proposed by the new change defers decisionmaking of “who gets to land on our public properties.”
“I can’t think of where we do that, for example, for skiing, mountain biking, other public uses of relatively dangerous sports,” Robson said.
“It is quite unusual to have a kind of a delegation of the authority to regulate,” Geiger said. “I think that’s the distinction here. It’s not just use of public land… but it’s actually authority to regulate third-party use of public land and that is quite unusual.”
After a lengthy discussion, council indicated the discussions will continue regarding the proposed changes at upcoming public meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.