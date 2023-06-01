Telluride Balloon Festival launches this weekend

Telluride is famous for over-the-top, magical experiences.
But this one literally beats them all: A key component of it involves a fleet of hot-air balloons floating directly over — just barely over — the rooftops of downtown Telluride Saturday and Sunday morning.
If that weren’t enough, the colorful, inflated orbs will line up Saturday evening, from about 6-10 p.m., in the center of downtown along main street during “Balloon Glow.”
Eager kids will clamber in and out of the baskets. Marilyn Branch, the Telluride Balloon Festival’s chair, has had a special request: a wedding reception will be held in Last Dollar Saloon Saturday, and “the groom has asked if he can bring his bride out and lift her into one of the baskets,” Branch said. “That’s fine with me!”
Kiera Skinner, the Telluride Tourism Board’s executive director, has witnessed The Glow. She called it “awe-inspiring for all ages,” and “a truly authentic, ‘Telluride’ way to kick off the summer season.”
Telluride Realtor Tracy Boyce thought the idea of a balloon ride frankly terrifying.
“I’m afraid of heights,” Boyce confessed. “I was new to town, and went on a balloon ride at one of our real-estate meetings,” she said. Her niece was visiting, and wanted to go, and Boyce was determined not to let her fly alone. “If I had not wanted to impress my teenage niece,” Boyce said, “I wouldn’t have gone.
“Yet it was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever done in my life, bar none. We watched the balloonists set up in Town Park,” Boyce recalled.
(Pro tip: Balloon rides aren’t for sale at this event, but Branch said the pilots welcome help setting up their balloons. If you volunteer to assist for two consecutive mornings, on Saturday and Sunday beginning around 6 a.m. in Town Park, you may well be rewarded with a brief ride and the indelible sensation of weightlessness, which will stay with you the rest of your days, from a grateful pilot.)
“Our flight over Town Park,” where balloons embark between 6:45-7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for a short ride towards the Valley Floor — “was the most peaceful, beautiful experience, Boyce recalled. “All you heard was the soft ‘hiss’ of the flame, inflating the balloon. You’re just barely skimming over the tops of these houses. It felt like you could reach right down and get a cup of coffee. One of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had in Telluride.”
On Saturday morning, Marilyn Branch, as always, will be aboard the first balloon in the floating parade.
“My pilot prefers to be called the lead pilot,” Branch said wryly, “but I call him the Wind Dummy!”
As the two lift off, other pilots watch “to see if he’s heading over the town, or back over the field,” Branch said, to see if they gain some height, and a little more, and then a little more. “They don’t wait long.” Soon, the cavalcade of 14 — who have traveled to the box canyon this year from Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Kentucky, as well as elsewhere in Colorado — should be aloft, heading west toward Mahoney Drive, where they generally put down. “The Valley Floor is as far as we let them go,” Branch said.
That’s the agenda for Saturday and Sunday mornings; Balloon Glow takes place Saturday night.
The only thing that might put the kibosh on the flights is the weather. “We have to have wind in order to take off,” Branch explained — but not too much. On Thursday afternoon, David Byers, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, said the wind in downtown Telluride at 7 a.m., both Saturday and Sunday, should be “light,” about 5 mph. “It’s looking surprisingly light, compared to what we’ve been seeing lately,” Byers said. “It looks pretty quiet all day Saturday and Sunday. The wind should pick up again Sunday night,” at which point the fest will be history for another year.
Said Marilyn Branch: “I love it! We love 5 miles per hour!”
Visitors and residents are reminded that Telluride’s Main Street will be closed Saturday from 6-10 p.m., between Aspen and Willow streets, for Balloon Glow.
“The high school’s Breast Cancer Awareness club will be out there selling coffee, donuts and muffins” at Town Park early Saturday and Sunday, said Branch. “Support these kids by getting your caffeine and sugar highs!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.