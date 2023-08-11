Art and science meet at Makerspace Mayhem

If you think art and STEM are polar opposites, think again.
More and more, educators, makers, employers and others are adding the arts into the mix of science, technology, engineering and math, which are often referred to collectively as STEM.
The result is STEAM, a new take on the acronym.
The Pinhead Institute will meld STEM and the arts — and bring that STEAM concept to life — on Tuesday and Wednesday with Makerspace Mayhem: Discover, Design, Develop!
The program, in which participants learn laser cutting and 3D printing, takes place Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.
Open to kids in grades five through eight, it is free and registration is not required.
“Just drop in at Pinhead HQ at 300 S. Mahoney Drive to take part,” said Pinhead Executive Director Sarah Holbrooke.
Holbrooke said she is particularly excited about the program’s trio of highly regarded instructors: Kirk Drogsvold, a local maker-artist and Telluride Arts grant recipient whose work is currently on display at Telluride Arts HQ; Luis Tavares, a bilingual program instructor and Lego robotics coach at Pinhead; and the nonprofit’s new program manager, Trang Pham, whose background mirrors the STEAM concept. Pham has worked as a math teacher and tutor and is an artist who is known for her culinary skills, both as a chef and a teacher.
Said Holbrooke, “Trang is Pinhead’s new program manager and we’re thrilled she’s coming to work with us. This will be her first assignment at Pinhead, so while the kids will be learning the maker machines, so will Trang. She’s a maker, creator, chef and artist, and we cannot wait to see her blossom and help the kids do the same.”
For her part, Pham said she is looking forward to settling in and becoming familiar with the tech and the kids who take part in Pinhead programming.
“I am really excited to be a part of Pinhead and to combine my love of STEM and the arts in my new role,” she said. “In a way, this was a role made for me. I love working with kids, I love being creative and techy and I love organizing and planning.”
Of the rest of her team of instructors, Holbrooke remarked that Tavares “comes to Makerspace Mayhem naturally.”
“Luis has been teaching FIRST Lego League robotics in Telluride for about eight years now, and that’s all about making,” she explained. “He loves working with the robots and the Lego challenges, and over the last few years has become quite adept at using our 3D printers and our laser cutters.”
Holbrooke also highlighted Drogsvold, the program’s lead.
“Kirk reached out to Pinhead since we have the equipment, made some wonderful art and has agreed to help us inspire youngsters to make their own,” she said.
Drogsvold said he is “honored to be the program lead for Makerspace Mayhem. It’s an exciting opportunity to celebrate the captivating blend of art and science, inspiring and engaging our local kids.”
Drogsvold agreed that Makerspace Mayhem is most certainly STEAM-focused.
“The essence of Makerspace Mayhem lies in its ability to fuse art and science effortlessly,” he said. “I wholeheartedly agree that this combination holds immense potential to spark imagination and curiosity among our young artists. I’m genuinely looking forward to igniting their passion for creative expression and empowering them to see the world from fresh, innovative perspectives.”
He also pointed to the ability of makerspaces, like the one at Pinhead HQ, to provide young makers with a place where they can gather to collaborate, share, develop ideas and, well, make things.
“Makerspace Mayhem is a fantastic platform to nurture collaborative endeavors,” Drogsvold said. “I believe this event will undoubtedly stimulate the local maker and art scene.”
Pinhead’s special projects guru, Jessica Tenenbaum, echoed Drogsvold and noted that the Pinhead team are looking forward to welcoming “maker-interested kids who also want to learn.”
She added, “Laser cutting and 3D printing are excellent STEAM activities with so many artistic applications.”
Makerspace Mayhem: Discover, Design, Develop! takes place Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pinhead HQ at 300 S. Mahoney Drive. The program is free, open to fifth- through eighth-graders and no registration is required. For more, visit pinheadinstitute.org.
