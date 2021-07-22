In the second in a five-step review process, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) deferred a decision on the proposed development of the 20-acre Society Turn project until July 28. In its Wednesday meeting, the commissioners heard from county planning staff, the development’s representatives, and members of the public before posing questions about the proposal. The proposal and accompanying zoning change each came to the BOCC with a recommendation for conditional approval from the County Planning Commission (CPC) following the project’s initial review by that board in February and March.
As it wends its way through the review process, the Society Turn project has attracted notice, not only from both officials and neighbors concerned about issues such as density, traffic, visual concerns and other matters, but because the developers have included in the proposal a parcel within the tract that would be dedicated to a new regional medical center. Additional dedicated land is earmarked for expansion of the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well. Of the nearly 20 acres, 38 percent is proposed for private development. The new med center would occupy 13 percent and the wastewater treatment plant dedication would be 8 percent. Open space is slated for 10 percent, while the county would receive dedications of land totaling 19 percent of the site. The developer has pointed to a hotel as being a key component to the project’s economic viability.
The proposal before the BOCC Wednesday has already undergone some modifications following the planning commission’s conditional approval. The CPC’s conditions included the elimination of a proposed hotel and a reduction of overall square footage as a means to address concerns about traffic and sight corridors, among others. The planning commission also moved unanimously to recommend approval of a change to the applicable Land Use Code, to rezone the property to a new classification, the Mixed Use Development (MXD) zone district.
The applicant, Genesee Properties, represented by local attorney Tom Kennedy, made some revisions following the CPC vote, changes that the BOCC considered in its review Wednesday. The chief modification was the reduction of proposed rooms of a hotel from 150 to 125 keys, rather than an outright elimination of the hotel. According to county planning director Kaye Simonson’s memo to the commissioners, “the applicant has not proposed a reduction in the gross floor area. Rather, the floor area and number of rooms for the hotel would decrease and the office, flex, retail and eating and drinking floor area would increase. This affects trip generation rates and employee housing mitigation. Notably, the number of employee housing units would increase. Additionally, the applicant is no longer proposing a potential 4th floor for employee housing due to the concerns expressed in the planning commission hearing and impacts on trip generation, water and sewer demand, and mass and scale.”
Kennedy said that the plan as a whole was devised in such a way as to make it economically viable.
“We would hope it as a practical matter, that you would be supportive of the project with the land uses that we're talking about … the land for the public uses, and the private uses,” Kennedy said. “We recognize that there's always some other private use that you would like to see occur. But the plan is important to us, and it's a balanced plan, and it's holistic planning and we think it's an economically viable plan. And if you start taking away elements of it, it's really going to create issues, whether we can move forward with a plan and satisfy ourselves that it is economically viable. And that shows up in the hotel discussion.”
Though the CPC recommended eliminating the hotel component — one that the project’s representatives said would be moderately-priced and attractive to families — Genesee’s revised plans simply downsized its original plan. In addition to the land dedications proposed for the wastewater treatment plant expansion and a new medical facility members of the public spoke in favor of such a lodging amenity, including longtime local T.D. Smith.
“I personally believe that an affordable lodging component is a real benefit to the region, where our soccer, lacrosse hockey family ski racing families (can be) accommodated,” Smith said. “Not to mention visiting physicians, overnighted patients and many others. By denying a modestly priced hotel, and directing those people to spend $700 a night in luxury accommodations is really an admission that that we're becoming an elitist community.”
Concerns as expressed by the public and planning commission members include how the development’s buildings, including a medical center, would impact view corridors on the easterly approach up Highway 145. If approved, structures would lie within reduced setbacks than are outlined in county code.
“The primary ask that we're coming to the county with is a relaxation of the scenic corridor or setbacks,” explained project team member Chris Touchette of CCY Architects of Basalt.
The developers have also requested a 25-year vesting right in order to phase in the development, a plan that is linked to water and sewage treatment availability. The first phase would be the construction of a new medical facility. Kennedy explained the reasons for asking for an elongated vesting period.
“We want to make sure that if (we’re laying out money) for all the infrastructure and conveying out a considerable amount of land and then waiting on water service for the 10 years that when it comes time for us to be able to develop that the rules haven't changed,” he said. “That there aren't changes in height, not changes in uses, not changes in housing mitigation, things like that, that would undercut the project, we've given away all the important stuff — the public goodies, if you will. We just want to make sure that when it comes time for us to be able to develop, we have the opportunity to develop and things haven't changed that would prevent us from developing … While we're asking for 25 years, it's really a 15-year horizon because we're not able to do anything effectively for 10 years, so that's why we're asking for the extended vesting period.”
The vesting period was also a cause for concern with some on the planning commission in March, though that board did not include those concerns in their conditional recommendation for approval.
“I don't really want to sign on for a 25-year vesting period,” CPC chair Lee Taylor said in March. “I understand the applicant’s math, but I'd like to see it be something other than that.”
County Attorney Amy Markwell clarified the scope of the commissioners’ review when they take up the sketch plan next Wednesday.
“You’re going to have to make a decision as to whether or not you want to approve the applicant’s sketch plan next week, based on their compliance with our land use code,” she said.
To view the complete plan, visit societyturn.info
To view BOCC packet materials go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
