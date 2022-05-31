This weekend’s weather forecast has a high chance of hot-air balloons, particularly Saturday and Sunday in Town Park, as the Telluride Balloon Festival readies to take to the air.
Marilyn Branch, the festival organizer, explained weather, especially wind, is the single most important factor when it comes to floating or not. While the early week outlook seemed favorable as of press time, she said she and her team won’t be checking the weather more thoroughly until Friday, when this year’s 15 participating pilots meet with local fifth-graders for an educational event at the school’s soccer field.
“I think it's like 10 years we've been doing this,” Branch added. “ … The students come in, and we put them in teams of six. Each team gets with a balloon and pilot. They take the baskets out, they help put the uprights onto the balloon and getting the burners on and hooking the balloon up. Then pulling the balloon out of the bag and help inflate it. It stands up and then they get lots of pictures taken of them. They climb into the basket. Since they're not flying, they just get into the basket and then the pilot burns and they hear all the loud noise. Then they participate in taking it all apart and deflating the balloon. I think their favorite thing is taking their shoes off and being able to roll up the fabric of the balloon to burp all the air out of it. And then they load it back into a bag. They do the whole thing. They love it.”
Saturday starts early with a launch from Town Park at 6:30 a.m., weather permitting. Members of the Telluride High School Breast Cancer Awareness Club will be selling coffee and baked goods to benefit the organization. If the balloons cannot launch, Branch explained there will still be tethered floats. The day will conclude with the festival’s marquee event, the Main Street Glo over Colorado Avenue between 8-9 p.m.
Pilots plan to hold a briefing at 7:30 p.m., before inflation begins at 7:45 p.m. The flag atop the San Miguel County Courthouse will be consulted as well.
“We cannot have any wind. We look at the courthouse flag, and we call it a minister flag if it's hanging straight down,” Branch explained, adding the decision to fly or not is always left up to the pilots’ discretion. “ … The trigger that I just know it's happening is when they take the basket off the truck, and they lay the tarp out, and it's like, ‘Alright, we're going to do this.’ It's basically last minute.”
If the balloons can’t float safely Saturday night, a “candle glow,” during which pilots will set up and inflate their balloons with their baskets on the back of a stationary truck, will be held instead.
On Sunday, another float in the park will be held at 6:30 a.m. with the high school club again providing refreshments.
“Most of the time they don't put a price on the coffee or the goodies. They just put a donations sign out with what they do and what they're raising money for,” Branch said in encouraging those in attendance to support the club.
The festival will also be honoring and remembering fallen pilots Cookie See and Nick Meleski, as well as longtime festival photographer Paul D deBerjeois, throughout the weekend. The three members of the hot air balloon community all passed recently and their family members will be in Telluride this year, Branch said in sharing her condolences.
She also thanked sponsors AmeriGas, which provides the propane needed for the balloons, and Alpine Bank. But the festival would not be possible at all without support from Telluride’s Commission for Community Assistance, Arts and Special Events (CCAASE), she added.
“I couldn’t do the balloon festival if it wasn’t for CCAASE,” Branch said.
