The Telluride Open Space Commission took a little field trip Monday afternoon, when commission members, along with U.S. Forest Service and town officials, hiked Bear Creek Preserve to discuss the location of possible kiosks along the popular local trail area. Reconvening in Rebekah Hall after about an hour outside, commission members recapped and discussed the stroll.
“We discussed a preliminary location for a large, four-foot-by-four-foot kiosk that would be put in, ideally before the end of this month,” commission member Susie St. Onge said, referring to the placement of the new informational stand that will include a map and new signage just past the intersection of the Camel’s Garden and Bear Creek trails.
Town project manager Lance McDonald added that the accompanying map and signage would be included at a later date once they’ve been vetted by the commission and finalized.
“The way I understand it is that the permission that the open space commission is granting is for putting the frame on town property with the understanding that they would come back to the town with the specific signage and the content for our review and comment,” he added.
The San Miguel Conservation Foundation would also have to OK any kiosk location and look over drafts of the associated information that would be displayed at them.
“This permission needs to also be provided by San Miguel Conservation Foundation, and Chris (Hazen, executive director) will be checking with his board as to whether or not they're in agreement with that,” McDonald said. “The other comment I heard was that the Forest Service is proposing to put a similar kiosk at the junction of the Wasatch Trail and Bear Creek Trail, and the commission is strongly encouraging the Forest Service to have a much-reduced kiosk at that location, or a sign.”
Commission members agreed that the signage for the Wasatch should be smaller than the kiosk near the beginning of the Bear Creek Trail and made of a durable material, given that’s an avalanche area.
“I think I understand their logic of really delineating where Wasatch is, because further up the trail, Wasatch splits. It's good, so that hikers who are headed up that way know where they're going, because if you make that left, while you're ascending, you're going to find yourself right in a little basin. And that's a significantly longer adventure than someone may want to get into.”
People looking for the Wasatch Trail may pass the small, wooden sign that currently designates the trailhead, McDonald added.
Local graphic designer Tor Anderson, who owns True North Designworks, has been working with the commission to create new signage for the preserve. He shared them, along with the draft of a map, Monday and received feedback.
The commission members agreed that consistent messaging was important when it came to camping, campfires, ebikes, dogs and their waste, and tree carving in the preserve area.
“The research I've seen on infographics themselves basically say the simpler, the better, in terms of getting the message across. If you have a graphic that's too ornate and complicated, you're not getting the message across. If you have too much text on there, maybe you're not getting the message across,” Anderson said. “I agree to redundant messages, especially if you have an icon in the text. … There are a certain set of standard icons that people recognize almost all over the world, like standard map icons, and we can customize those, of course, based on that, but I guess there's decisions for the board to make on that.”
A majority of the commission agreed that the multi-colored signs (a combination of white, black, orange or green) may be best for the 10-inch-by-10-inch signs. There are also four-inch-by-four-inch signs.
The exact verbiage on the signs and whether to include Spanish messages were briefly discussed Monday, but no official decisions were made. Anderson said he’d take the feedback into consideration and present the commission with a new set of signs moving forward.
Monday’s site walk wasn’t the first Bear Creek hike the commission has taken, as efforts in the preserve area have been a focus over the past year-plus. Other than updated signage and a new kiosk, the commission has closed off unofficial social trails in the Lower Bear Creek Preserve area to revegetate the heavily used stretch.
