Mountainfilm will host its annual Winter Shorts fundraiser Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House. The fundraiser aims to raise money to support Mountainfilm, while also working to increase festival participation, spread awareness and increase audience involvement.
“Our annual winter fundraiser is an important event to reach new audience members who are here for the holidays, but maybe haven't been to Mountainfilm or considered coming to town in May,” said Jason Merritt, Mountainfilm development and student programs manager. “It is also an important part of our annual fundraising efforts and an opportunity to celebrate winter with the community.”
Mountainfilm Executive Director Sage Martin is hoping the fundraiser will also inspire attendees and ignite action, in much the same way as the actual Mountainfilm festival.
“The Thursday fundraiser offers the opportunity for visitors to be introduced to Mountainfilm and the funds raised help Mountainfilm as we work to inspire more audiences to create a better world,” Martin explained.
The fundraiser will kick off with free drinks and appetizers from La Cocina, along with a robust silent auction.
“We have some amazing auction items this year,” Merritt said. “At the top of the list is a pair of Mountainfilm patron passes and lunch with our 2020 Guest Director Louie Psihoyos.”
Other highly desirable auction items include skis from Wagner Customs, which is also a sponsor for the event; a day of skiing with Telluride Helitrax; guided ice climbing with Mountain Trip; and gear form Yeti, The North Face, Jagged Edge and more.
Films will follow drinks and apps, starting at 7 p.m., featuring some of the best loved films from the festival that also celebrate winter, Merritt explained. “Mountain culture is near and dear to our heart, and we thought it would be great to do a show that expresses that love for our local and visiting audience members,” Merritt said.
In the past, the fundraiser has had two showtimes, without much emphasis on mixing and mingling. However, this year, the folks at Mountainfilm aimed to foster a sense of community and celebration.
“This year, we are concentrating on one screening with more time to hang out and enjoy the atmosphere beforehand,” Merritt explained.
“The vibe is celebratory and fun with a big shot of adventure,” Martin added.
The Mountainfilm festival has been taking place in Telluride for over 40 years. The 2020 Mountainfilm festival will feature guest director, Louie Psihoyos, who’s film “The Game Changers,” was an official selection at Mountainfilm two years ago.
“Louie is a leader in the environmental community. His films have inspired important lifestyle changes and significantly increased awareness about important issues impacting our planet,” Martin said.
Merritt shared some additional updates on 2020’s Mountainfilm festival.
“We'll also be rolling out our new reservations system for passholders. Our Moving Mountains symposium theme will be Visionaries, and we'll be featuring some incredible guests,” Merritt explained.
Those who are unable to attend the Winter Shorts fundraiser can still support the festival by bidding on auction items 32auctions.com/mountainfilm.
Martin added that one of the best ways to support Mountainfilm is to buy passes to the festival itself.
“Mountainfilm is a nonprofit, and we invite the community to purchase passes to attend the 2020 festival. The staff at Mountainfilm are working hard to program another life-changing festival,” Martin said.
Tickets to the fundraiser are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Adult tickets include one free drink and appetizers. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mountainfilm.org/winter-shorts-annual-fundraiser.
