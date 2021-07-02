If you follow the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and find yourself humming Lenny Kravitz’s tune “It Ain’t Over’ til It’s Over,” your song selection is spot on. The pandemic, which has taken the lives of more than 600,000 US residents, including one San Miguel County 70-year-old, is proving tenacious as variants flair around the globe and on the Western Slope. Though fully vaccinated people are at a distinct advantage when it comes to getting infected, the county’s public health department urges residents it’s too soon to mothball your facemask.
Acknowledging there might be confusion about wearing face coverings given conflicting reports issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), county health director Grace Franklin said that if you’re fully vaccinated, it’s about personal risk assessment.
“What’s your comfort level?” she said.
What has people scratching their heads is the WHO’s latest advice to wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not. Given that agency’s global scope, the advice makes sense as countries with paltry vaccination rates continue to be overwhelmed. In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks indoors unless state, local or business rules required face coverings. However, at-risk individuals such as those immunocompromised or unvaccinated, and those partially vaccinated or in high exposure situations, face coverings remain an essential tool in protecting oneself and others from COVID transmission.
“We understand this is confusing and there are a great number of messages being released on a global scale,” said Franklin in a news release this week. “While we have administered a remarkable amount of vaccines and have worked hard to control the virus in our county, we are not yet at the finish line. We are nearing the final stretch and, with added layers of protection like masks and outdoor activities, we can continue to protect one another.”
Though variants are a normal occurrence with any virus, currently it is the Delta variant and the B.1.1.7 variant that are running rampant across the globe and closer to home, especially in Mesa County.
“Delta is the dominant strain in our state,” Franklin said. “That and the B.1.1.7 (British variant) have weeded out other variants and the original strain.”
The county woman who lost her life to the coronavirus was unvaccinated and succumbed to the Delta variant. Two other close contacts to the woman in that Norwood outbreak tested positive for the Delta variant, as well.
County health officials said that those who are unvaccinated remain at-risk and should continue to wear masks indoors when in public and amongst other unvaccinated people for the foreseeable future. With the Delta variant advancing in many countries, including the United States, transmission rates are increasing significantly, notably among at-risk populations.
The partially vaccinated also are at greater risk of infection until two weeks after the full vaccine regimen is administered. Until full vaccination is achieved, masks should always be worn indoors in public spaces.
For fully vaccinated people, the driving factors for mask wearing are directly related to community transmission, according to the latest news release from the county. In areas where transmission and hospitalization rates are high, face coverings are advised to prevent a potential breakthrough infection. When indoors, if the area is crowded or the vaccination status of the crowd is unknown, face coverings further amplify protection for fully vaccinated people.
Breakthrough cases are rare but possible as none of the COVID-19 vaccines offer 100 percent immunity.
“When considering most breakthrough cases, we’re finding that symptoms are mild or even nonexistent,” said Franklin. “This indicates that the vaccines are working well to prevent severe reactions and the worst possible outcome.”
Even fully vaccinated elderly people and those with compromised immune systems and people with preexisting conditions should exercise heightened caution, especially if indoors.
Samples drawn from the Telluride wastewater treatment plant and tested for viral load are showing fluctuating levels, Franklin said.
“Last week it was a little elevated,” she said, ticking up from a low of 1,000 parts per liter to 15,000 parts per liter. “The virus does well when we travel and mingle.”
Given the level of local residents traveling and the influx of seasonal visitors, the uptick is not surprising. The levels of virus detected at the plant — those infected with COVID-19 shed the virus in feces — are, Franklin said, “reasonable, manageable and relatively low.” This week’s samples showed an ebb in the virus levels detected.
Last week, county health officer Dr. Sharon Grundy made a plea for unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.
“We are not finished with this pandemic,” Grundy said in an open letter to the public. “We urge all residents who have not yet been vaccinated, especially those who are at high risk of severe outcomes, to reevaluate as we are seeing a rapid rate of transmission amongst unvaccinated populations in our own community and across the Western Slope. This high rate of transmission is resulting in fluctuating capacity issues in our regional hospitals. The impact could strain on hospitals as summer visitors come to the area. The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic. It is the most effective means to protect our friends, family, neighbors, community members and visitors from the worst outcomes of COVID-19 – hospitalization or death.”
Grundy reported that Colorado is among the top 10 states with ongoing transmission of the virus. San Miguel County’s high vaccination rate is encouraging but in the region, the collective remains below 50 percent fully immunized. Officials remain concerned, as the dominant Delta variant is highly transmissible.
This week, public health has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 from test results received from June 24 through 30. The known positive is confirmed as a resident — a 7-year-old asymptomatic boy — who, as of press time Friday, was in isolation. To-date, there have been 919 total COVID cases among residents including nine breakthrough cases and one COVID-related death.
For information on vaccines, testing and current metrics, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
