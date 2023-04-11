Local Chang Chavkin scholar excels at University of Washington

The Chang Chavkin Scholars Program has helped many local students pursue their college dreams. This year, Macy Desmarais is the first scholar from Telluride to graduate. She will be receiving her degree from the University of Washington, where she double majored in finance and marketing.
The Chang Chavkin Scholars Program gives college scholarships to first generation, high-achieving students with demonstrated financial need in nine regional rural school districts. Founded by Laura Chang and Arnie Chavkin, the scholar program helps support students through college and as they build their career goals after.
The scholarships offer up to $15,000 annually for a full-time education at an accredited U.S. college or university. Now in its sixth year, the program, supported by the Telluride Foundation, has expanded from four scholars to 30.
“We started small, and we continue to grow based on the success that we're having with our scholars,” Valene Baskfield, program director, told the Daily Planet. “Our program is so individualized that we are learning how to be a greater support for our scholars’ needs.”
Being a Chang Chavkin scholar helped Desmarais find the college that was the perfect fit for her. She studies business and is involved in several finance and investment initiatives on campus, including as a portfolio manager for investment bank D.A. Davidson.
“The program allowed me to have the confidence to shoot for big schools and have big dreams,” Desmarais told the Planet.
With financial support as a Chang Chavkin scholar, Desmarais was able to explore everything that college had to offer.
“Not having to worry about the financial stress has really allowed me to enjoy school and get my hands dirty and have all these experiences that I wouldn’t have been able to have if I had been worrying about paying for school,” she said.
Desmarais grew up in Telluride but was born in Washington, so Seattle felt like home.
“I wanted to go to UW not just for the prestigious school but also for the city of Seattle, the mountains, the ocean,” she said. “It was a new experience in a big school in a city. My graduating class in Telluride was 77, and it is about 7,000 at UW.”
Although she is at a big school, Desmarais has easily forged connections through her studies and clubs.
“Business school provided me with a great community where I can walk through campus and see someone I know every day, much like in Telluride,” she said.
After graduation, Desmarais will be staying in Seattle over the summer, where she will start a corporate finance program at Starbucks.
Baskfield is looking forward to seeing Desmarais’s career progress.
“Macy is just a go-getter. She does not leave any stone unturned. She cares about her connections with people, and she wants to give back,” she said. “As a woman in business, she's going to be a great role model for scholars who come up behind her. Our program has been super fortunate to have her.”
As the scholarship program has expanded, older students have been able to mentor new scholars, offering advice about navigating college campuses, tutoring and study advice.
“Our program has gone from supporting individuals to a community of scholars supporting each other,” Baskfield said.
This system helps younger students feel less alone and open to new experiences.
“It’s also OK to not be sure about things, but still be open to exploring. A big part of our program is giving kids permission to be open,” Baskfield said.
As the first scholar from Telluride to graduate, Desmarais has offered advice to younger scholars curious about business and finance.
“As the pool of scholars is getting bigger, they’re helping with mentorship, and I’ve helped some scholars looking into the finance field,” she said.
Students start a three-step application process in December of their junior year. This year's selected scholars will be notified in mid-April.
For more information on the Chang Chavkin scholarship program, contact Baskfield at valene@changchavkinscholars.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.