Telluride’s celebration of LGBTQ pride, skiing and snowboarding rolls into town on Saturday with the beginning of Telluride Gay Ski Week.
As always, the weeklong gathering emphasizes having fun and hitting the slopes, but there remains a serious side to the event, according to festival director Rosie Cusack.
“Telluride Gay Ski Week provides inclusiveness and representation in a unique environment,” Cusack said. “Every year, I get approached by email or personally by young LGBTQ people. They may never have been to Telluride, but they read something or saw something about Gay Ski Week that made them feel better, that helped them to feel included.”
Cusack added, “We are a rural community and just outside our front door are LGBTQ youth who may feel alone or lost. When they hear about Gay Ski Week or see a poster or an ad about it, it makes them feel more comfortable in their own skin. There is a lot going on in our world right now that works to exclude minority groups and cause division, but if we can shine a little light into someone’s life, I am all for it.”
The program includes skiing and snowboarding; après gatherings; parties at diverse venues like the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art, the Butcher and the Baker and the Liberty; a Telluride Chorale Society performance; a tasting at Telluride Distilling Co.; and a concert featuring Colorado pop/folk band Shel. It all culminates with the White Party Feb. 27 at the Sheridan Opera House, with DJ Sinna G, and the Telluride AIDS Benefit’s Gala Fashion Show at the Telluride Conference Center Feb. 29.
Cusack struggled to name her favorite event.
“I just love the daily après skis, where everybody gets together, talks about their day and spends time meeting each other,” she said. “And, of course, the White Party is always extremely entertaining and, because the White Party always sells out, we created the Off-White Party (also Feb. 27 at the Liberty) and that’s a great night, too.”
Cusack said that the Elks Lodge is a new venue this year and will host Drag Bingo, which is back after a successful debut at the 2019 Gay Ski Week. Also new are a window decorating contest and a design-your-own Gay Ski Week beanie at the après ski events, as well as Mexican Monday at Esperanza’s restaurant. Another first? This year, Gay Ski Week 2020 will donate a share of its proceeds to the Telluride High School Gay-Straight Alliance.
“We try to fill the week with interesting activities,” Cusack said of programming. “Since the beginning of my involvement, I have felt it was very important to open up the entire community to Gay Ski Week and spread the experience across as many businesses as we can.”
Cusack lauded the support that Gay Ski Week gets from sponsors like Tito’s, Maserati and Jeep in making the event successful. She also pointed out the contribution of the Telluride community in making Gay Ski Week, which is now approaching 20 years, so successful.
“Attendees always comment on how personable Telluride is,” Cusack explained. “The customer service, how social the town is, the way they are catered to — people love it.”
Cusack said that attendees also feel that Gay Ski Week gives them an entrée into the real Telluride, which in turn helps them form a lasting connection with the community.
“The first year that this event took place under my direction, over 70 percent of attendees were new,” Cusack said. “Now, we have 50 percent new attendees and 50 percent return guests, and I think that is a tribute to the personal experiences that they have here with the staff and volunteers of Gay Ski Week and, frankly, the entire community.”
Cusack connected the positivity of those experiences to the inclusiveness of Telluride.
“Acceptance is important to our attendees,” Cusack said. “More than any other community that I know, Telluride is a very welcoming and open place. I think that is respected and appreciated by many, both the people who live here and the people who come here for Gay Ski Week. Telluride is a very comfortable place to live and to visit. Gay Ski Week is just another way we show this inclusiveness.”
Telluride Gay Ski Week takes place from Feb. 22-29. For more information, including the schedule of events, visit telluridegayski.com.
