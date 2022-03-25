MARCH 14
Seller: Kelly and Keith Sultemeier
Buyer: Boilermakers and Spartans LLC
Property: Lawson Point (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.85 million
Seller: Amy Boebel
Buyer: MMT LP
Property: 299 South Spruce St. Unit D, Telluride
Price: $1.398 million
MARCH 15
Seller: Campbell Trust
Buyer: 3R Ranches LLC
Property: Vacant land, Norwood
Price: $1.5 million
MARCH 16
Seller: AMMV Investments LLC
Buyer: Donald Corbeil and Kathryn Garrou
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 111-5, Mountain Village
Price: $52,000
Seller: Curtis and Cynthia Brunjes
Buyer: MCBIII LLC
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit PH2, Mountain Village
Price: $2.75 million
Seller: Morris Trust
Buyer: Wilson Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 407-1, Mountain Village
Price: $89,900
Seller: Ken Alexander and Patrick Latcham
Buyer: Jaime Holmes and Mike Weist
Property: 304 Adams Ranch Road No. 4, Mountain Village
Price: $985,000
Seller: Paul and Lise Spalla
Buyer: Wilson Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 407-4, Mountain Village
Price: $92,200
Seller: Edward Barlow
Buyer: Makota LLC
Property: Elk Run (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.5 million
Seller: 330 Telluride Condo LLC
Buyer: Lago Azul LLC
Property: 330 West Pacific Ave. Unit A, Telluride
Price: $5.9 million
Seller: Sarah Gibson and Molly Olson
Buyer: Town of Norwood
Property: 1475 Pine St., Norwood
Price: $295,000
Seller: William and Karen Valaika
Buyer: Typha Partners LLC
Property: Elk Run (vacant), Telluride
Price: $989,000
MARCH 17
Seller: Moon Pie LTD
Buyer: Michael and Claire James
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC408, Mountain Village
Price: $1.35 million
Seller: Diane and Craig Cooney
Buyer: Dan Gudal
Property: 732 East Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.5 million
Seller: Buildwall Colorado Trust
Buyer: Bennett Hrabovsky and Jacqueline Kearney
Property: TBD River Trail Lot A2, Placerville
Price: $293,000
MARCH 21
Seller: Adams Ranch Properties Inc
Buyer: Nicholas and Tricia Karabas
Property: 302 Adams Ranch Road Unit 18, Mountain Village
Price: $1.25 million
MARCH 22
Seller: Denise Sciano
Buyer: David and Kyle Ballode
Property: Lot 3 Elk Run (vacant), Telluride
Price: $990,000
Seller: Miller Trust
Buyer: Franz Rassman and Margaret Taylor
Property: 1039 West Anderson Road, Placerville
Price: $1.7 million
Seller: MHW Telluride Holdings LLC
Buyer: Wendy and Christopher Blau
Property: E. Anderson Road, Placerville
Price: $500,000
MARCH 23
Seller: MHW Telluride Holdings LLC
Buyer: Wendy and Christopher Blau
Property: 1925 E. Anderson Road, Placerville
Price: $4 million
MARCH 24
Seller: Pamela Newton
Buyer: Ken Carter
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 210-2, Mountain Village
Price: $75,000
Seller: Hodges Trust
Buyer: Goodlife Holdings Group LLC
Property: 133 A.J. Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $6.10 million
Seller: McDougal Trust and Rainbird Trust
Buyer: Alexandria Fetgatter
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 315-2, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC
Buyer: Robert McClain
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. IPC16-17, Mountain Village
Price: $300,000
