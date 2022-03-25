MARCH 14

Seller: Kelly and Keith Sultemeier

Buyer: Boilermakers and Spartans LLC

Property: Lawson Point (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.85 million

Seller: Amy Boebel

Buyer: MMT LP

Property: 299 South Spruce St. Unit D, Telluride

Price: $1.398 million

MARCH 15

Seller: Campbell Trust

Buyer: 3R Ranches LLC

Property: Vacant land, Norwood

Price: $1.5 million

MARCH 16

Seller: AMMV Investments LLC

Buyer: Donald Corbeil and Kathryn Garrou

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 111-5, Mountain Village

Price: $52,000

Seller: Curtis and Cynthia Brunjes

Buyer: MCBIII LLC

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit PH2, Mountain Village

Price: $2.75 million

Seller: Morris Trust

Buyer: Wilson Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 407-1, Mountain Village

Price: $89,900

Seller: Ken Alexander and Patrick Latcham

Buyer: Jaime Holmes and Mike Weist

Property: 304 Adams Ranch Road No. 4, Mountain Village

Price: $985,000

Seller: Paul and Lise Spalla

Buyer: Wilson Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 407-4, Mountain Village

Price: $92,200

Seller: Edward Barlow

Buyer: Makota LLC

Property: Elk Run (vacant), Telluride

Price: $1.5 million

Seller: 330 Telluride Condo LLC

Buyer: Lago Azul LLC

Property: 330 West Pacific Ave. Unit A, Telluride

Price: $5.9 million

Seller: Sarah Gibson and Molly Olson

Buyer: Town of Norwood

Property: 1475 Pine St., Norwood

Price: $295,000

Seller: William and Karen Valaika

Buyer: Typha Partners LLC

Property: Elk Run (vacant), Telluride

Price: $989,000

MARCH 17

Seller: Moon Pie LTD

Buyer: Michael and Claire James

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC408, Mountain Village

Price: $1.35 million

Seller: Diane and Craig Cooney

Buyer: Dan Gudal

Property: 732 East Columbia Ave., Telluride

Price: $4.5 million

Seller: Buildwall Colorado Trust

Buyer: Bennett Hrabovsky and Jacqueline Kearney

Property: TBD River Trail Lot A2, Placerville

Price: $293,000

MARCH 21

Seller: Adams Ranch Properties Inc

Buyer: Nicholas and Tricia Karabas

Property: 302 Adams Ranch Road Unit 18, Mountain Village

Price: $1.25 million

MARCH 22

Seller: Denise Sciano

Buyer: David and Kyle Ballode

Property: Lot 3 Elk Run (vacant), Telluride

Price: $990,000

Seller: Miller Trust

Buyer: Franz Rassman and Margaret Taylor

Property: 1039 West Anderson Road, Placerville

Price: $1.7 million

Seller: MHW Telluride Holdings LLC

Buyer: Wendy and Christopher Blau

Property: E. Anderson Road, Placerville

Price: $500,000

MARCH 23

Seller: MHW Telluride Holdings LLC

Buyer: Wendy and Christopher Blau

Property: 1925 E. Anderson Road, Placerville

Price: $4 million

MARCH 24

Seller: Pamela Newton

Buyer: Ken Carter

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 210-2, Mountain Village

Price: $75,000

Seller: Hodges Trust

Buyer: Goodlife Holdings Group LLC

Property: 133 A.J. Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $6.10 million

Seller: McDougal Trust and Rainbird Trust

Buyer: Alexandria Fetgatter

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 315-2, Mountain Village

Price: $60,000

Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC

Buyer: Robert McClain

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. IPC16-17, Mountain Village

Price: $300,000