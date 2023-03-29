May the force be with you in Telluride — the JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion) Program force, that is.
A comprehensive five-year action plan is in the works in the Town of Telluride to shape a set of goals and objectives to promote the pillars of the JEDI program.
The Town of Telluride is one of many entities nationwide taking steps forward to promote diversity that was brought to the forefront of society by the Civil Rights Movement to bring an end to discrimination and racist practices in everything from housing to workforce hiring. Zero percent of Telluride and San Miguel County’s population identified as Black in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Now, this action plan, we all know this is going to take some time,” Telluride Deputy Town Manager Zoe Dohnal said.
Dohnal presented an overview on Tuesday to Telluride Town Council about Telluride's JEDI Program. She was joined in the meeting by Telluride Human Resources Director Julia Prejs.
Prejs highlighted that the town “has been engaged in the practice of a professional consultant that’s looked at our compensation plan,” for addressing pay equity.
“Pay equity is really important and making sure that there’s not a wage disparity amongst staff and different types of roles or between genders,” she said.
Dohnal spoke about the concept, structure and process and said a JEDI Program draft is in the works, but wasn’t ready to be shared.
“We are going to continue to work on it,” she said.
Dohnal said the “process needs to really stem from the idea of having a collective voice — inclusion.”
“In no way can you find a solution until you take the time to define the problem for many, many different voices that really encompass what makes up our community,” she said.
The strategic action plan for the JEDI Program is going to delve into workplace diversity and inclusion, and identifying and addressing “potential barriers for residents interacting with town government services,” Dohnal said.
That means changes will be coming to communication around local government.
Dohnal said one approach is “figuring out how we can make sure everyone understands what’s happening here in town council (and) disseminate information in a way that our goal is to make it a fifth-grade reading level, so very understandable.”
The U.S. Department of Education estimates that more than half of Americans read below a sixth-grade level.
Additionally, millions of people living in the U.S. speak a primary language at home other than English.
“We’re now engaged in a contract with what's called LanguageLine, which is an interpreting and translating service to really help bridge any language gaps,” Dohnal said.
On the subject of pay equity, Prejs said a professional study is conducted every three years on compensation.
“We took that a step further during the last round and actually did a full pay equity analysis,” Prejs said. “So, you know, we wanted to uncover any pay gaps to make sure that there wasn’t any wage disparity and that, you know, really increases retention when there’s equitable treatment being applied to folks in the organization.”
Prejs said there is “always more work to be done” and there are other practices applied internally
“We will be looking really hard at everything we already do to make sure that we’re improving the processes in place and continuing to drive these concepts forward in our day-to-day actions,” she said.
Dohnal said the Town of Telluride’s JEDI Program will align with the state’ five-year action plan with the Colorado Department of Human Services, “to further even a larger scope of equity work.”
“The plan is going to act as a guiding document for the town’s commitment to embedding the principles and practices of JEDI in our organization and achieving these objectives set by council,” Dohnal said.
In the future, work sessions will be held with town staff and council. Stakeholder interviews and input from community groups and having one-on-one conversations with community members will help grow the JEDI Program action plan.
“And then obviously, our regular council adoption schedule, and then the important work of implementing and tracking data, which hopefully we can to make sure we are moving in the right direction,” Dohnal said.
Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson said diversity and inclusion action planning has been in the council’s goals and objectives for many years.
“I want to thank Julia, our HR director, and Zoe, our deputy town manager, for grabbing hold of these reins,” Robson said. “We know it’s a very important element within the goals and objectives of town council we adopted yet again this year.”
